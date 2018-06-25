World Cup scores, bracket: Portugal, Ronaldo avoid disaster, Spain wins Group B, Uruguay's big day highlight Day 12
Portugal will now face Uruguay in the next round, while Spain takes on Russia
Day 12 at the 2018 World Cup is over, and boy did it bring excitement. Just the second day of the tournament with four matches, we got 12 goals and nearly some historic upsets. Here's all that went down.
Monday's World Cup scores
Is Uruguay a contender?
The South Americans ripped apart Russia on Monday to win Group A, earning a 3-0 victory in a game that could have been worse for the host nation. It's the first truly impressive showing for two-time winners. And don't look now, but Uruguay might be a contender to win it all. While the attack has come to life, the defense has been sharp, not allowing a single goal in the group stage.
Portugal avoids a huge disaster
Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo were just inches away from being eliminated from the World Cup. Ronaldo's team drew Iran 1-1, sneaking into the next round as a runner-up in Group B.
Had this ball shot by Mehdi Taremi, in the 94th minute, gone in, the Portuguese team would have been headed home:
This football, a game of inches?
Spain backing into the next round
Here's how Spain's World Cup has gone. Concede a hat trick from Ronaldo in a draw to Portugal, beat Iran on a deflection and draw Morocco. Yeah, Spain is backing into the round of 16, having yet to put together an impressive hour, let alone 90 minutes of play. The team had to score in added time to draw Morocco,
What it all means
It means that Spain wins Group B, and will face the runner-up of Group A, Russia, on Sunday. Portugal, as runner-up of Group B, will take on Group A winner Uruguay on Saturday.
World Cup bracket
Tuesday's World Cup slate
Group C: Denmark vs. France, 10 a.m. ET, Fox
Group C: Peru vs. Australia, 10 a.m. ET, FS1
Group D: Argentina vs. Nigeria, 2 p.m. ET, Fox
Group D: Croatia vs. Iceland, 2 p.m. ET, FS1
You can stream Tuesday's decisive matches from Groups C and D on fuboTV (Try for free).
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
World Cup: Complete groups, schedule
Follow along with scores, schedule and standings throughout the World Cup group stage and knockout...
-
Penalty kick record broken at World Cup
Penalty kicks have been a huge influence in this edition of the World Cup, and VAR may be the...
-
How will VAR work at World Cup
Everything from what plays are eligible for review to the ref's signal, this is your complete...
-
World Cup: Explaining ref's hand signal
The official motion for VAR is the referee making the outline of a rectangle with the index...
-
World Cup: What to know about Iran
Iran missed the knockout round in devastating fashion with a draw against Portugal
-
World Cup: What to know about Portugal
Portugal survived a scare from Iran to advance to the knockout stage where it will meet Ur...