World Cup scores, bracket: Portugal, Ronaldo avoid disaster, Spain wins Group B, Uruguay's big day highlight Day 12

Day 12 at the 2018 World Cup is over, and boy did it bring excitement. Just the second day of the tournament with four matches, we got 12 goals and nearly some historic upsets. Here's all that went down.

Monday's World Cup scores

Is Uruguay a contender?

The South Americans ripped apart Russia on Monday to win Group A, earning a 3-0 victory in a game that could have been worse for the host nation. It's the first truly impressive showing for two-time winners. And don't look now, but Uruguay might be a contender to win it all. While the attack has come to life, the defense has been sharp, not allowing a single goal in the group stage.

Portugal avoids a huge disaster

Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo were just inches away from being eliminated from the World Cup. Ronaldo's team drew Iran 1-1, sneaking into the next round as a runner-up in Group B.

Had this ball shot by Mehdi Taremi, in the 94th minute, gone in, the Portuguese team would have been headed home:

Portugal was THIS close to getting knocked out of the FIFA World Cup. 😳 pic.twitter.com/y8KxYTvoiG — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 25, 2018

This football, a game of inches?

Spain backing into the next round

Here's how Spain's World Cup has gone. Concede a hat trick from Ronaldo in a draw to Portugal, beat Iran on a deflection and draw Morocco. Yeah, Spain is backing into the round of 16, having yet to put together an impressive hour, let alone 90 minutes of play. The team had to score in added time to draw Morocco,

VAR awards Iago Aspas a goal off the corner to pull Spain back level! pic.twitter.com/KzNS9LPN4A — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 25, 2018

What it all means

It means that Spain wins Group B, and will face the runner-up of Group A, Russia, on Sunday. Portugal, as runner-up of Group B, will take on Group A winner Uruguay on Saturday.

World Cup bracket

Tuesday's World Cup slate

Group C: Denmark vs. France, 10 a.m. ET, Fox

Group C: Peru vs. Australia, 10 a.m. ET, FS1

Group D: Argentina vs. Nigeria, 2 p.m. ET, Fox

Group D: Croatia vs. Iceland, 2 p.m. ET, FS1

You can stream Tuesday's decisive matches from Groups C and D on fuboTV (Try for free).