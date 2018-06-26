World Cup scores, Day 13 recap: Messi and Argentina advance, Iceland and Peru bow out
Tuesday's group stage play at the FIFA World Cup brought us plenty of wild results
Day 13 in the World Cup was an unforgettable one. Groups C and D are in the books thanks to some massive drama late in the day. Here's everything to know about Tuesday's World Cup action:
Tuesday's final scores
Survive and advance for Argentina
Argentina got a late goal from Marcos Rojo to beat Nigeria 2-1 and Croatia secured a 2-1 win over Iceland, which means the South Americans are through as the runner-up and Croatia takes first place in Group D. Lionel Messi got his first goal of the tournament, and the team looked like it had an identity for the first time since the competition began.
Peru and Iceland bow out of the World Cup
Iceland's loss to Croatia in the third group stage match means the first-time participants are headed home after a valiant campaign that started with a dramatic draw against Argentina.
Meanwhile in Group C, France and Denmark drew in the tournament's only scoreless game. It snaps a 36-match streak of at least goal scored in each World Cup match. The draw was good enough for both of them to get what they wanted, which was France winning the group and Denmark moving on.
But Peru, despite being eliminated, stole the show with lovely performance against Australia. It was Peru's first win at World Cup since 1978, and tears were flowing.
Here's hoping that Iceland and Peru return four years from now and make noise in Qatar.
Wednesday's World Cup schedule
- Mexico vs. Sweden, 10 a.m. ET on Fox
- South Korea vs. Germany, 10 a.m. ET on FS1
- Serbia vs. Brazil, 2 p.m. ET on Fox
- Switzerland vs. Costa Rica, 2 p.m. ET on FS1
