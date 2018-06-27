World Cup scores, Day 14 recap: Germany out, Sweden dominates, Brazil and Mexico advance
Wednesday's group stage play at the World Cup brought us a shocker
Day 14 at the 2018 World Cup brought us a shocker, another crazy matchup in the round of 16 and much, much more. Group F was decided first as Sweden took on Mexico, while Germany faced South Korea. And then Group E ended as Brazil battled Serbia and Costa Rica took on Switzerland.
Here's what you need to know about Wednesday's slate of matches:
Wednesday's final scores
Group F: Mexico rocked, but South Korea helps El Tri out
Group F got so nuts that I was nervous, and I'm not a fan of any of the teams. There it was late, with Sweden crushing Mexico, and El Tri holding on by a thread. One goal by Germany would mean Mexico, with six points, would be eliminated. As the reigning World Cup champs were tied with South Korea, Mexico fans turned their attention to what was happening in that one. It felt like Germany would get the goal it needed to move on, bombarding South Korea with chance after chance, but then this happened:
Kim Young-gwon got the winner, confirmed by VAR, to stun the world and knock out the mighty Germans. And with that, Mexico is saved and finishes second in the group. Drama like no other.
Group E: Brazil takes care of business
Brazil needed to win and, if Switzerland were to win, edge them in goal differential to win the group. The Swiss drew Costa Rica, as Neymar and company took care of business to win the group and set up a date with Mexico. Paulinho scored the opener, Thiago Silva headed home in the second half, and that's consecutive 2-0 wins for the South Americans heading into the knockout stage. Meanwhile, Serbia had so many looks on goal but just couldn't put enough on frame to really be a threat, crashing out of the tournament after a promising start.
Thursday's World Cup schedule
Japan vs. Poland, 10 a.m. ET (Preview)
Colombia vs. Senegal, 10 a.m. ET (Preview)
England vs. Belgium, 2 p.m. ET (Preview)
Panama vs. Tunisia, 2 p.m. ET (Preview)
You can stream Thursday's decisive matches from Groups G and H on fuboTV (Try for free).
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
South Korea goal sends Mexico through
Germany desperately pulled its keeper trying to advance out of group play, but South Korea...
-
Panama vs. Tunisia preview
Just pride on the line for these two nations
-
England vs. Belgium preview
This match will decide who wins the group
-
Russia 2018: World Cup complete schedule
The 21st installment of the FIFA World Cup is being held in Russia from June 14 to July 15
-
Japan vs. Poland preview
The Blue Samurai are looking to clinch their spot in the round of 16
-
Colombia vs. Senegal preview
The South Americans need a result to move on