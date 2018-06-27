World Cup scores, Day 14 recap: Germany out, Sweden dominates, Brazil and Mexico advance

Day 14 at the 2018 World Cup brought us a shocker, another crazy matchup in the round of 16 and much, much more. Group F was decided first as Sweden took on Mexico, while Germany faced South Korea. And then Group E ended as Brazil battled Serbia and Costa Rica took on Switzerland.

Here's what you need to know about Wednesday's slate of matches:

Wednesday's final scores

Group F: Mexico rocked, but South Korea helps El Tri out

Group F got so nuts that I was nervous, and I'm not a fan of any of the teams. There it was late, with Sweden crushing Mexico, and El Tri holding on by a thread. One goal by Germany would mean Mexico, with six points, would be eliminated. As the reigning World Cup champs were tied with South Korea, Mexico fans turned their attention to what was happening in that one. It felt like Germany would get the goal it needed to move on, bombarding South Korea with chance after chance, but then this happened:

Kim Young-gwon got the winner, confirmed by VAR, to stun the world and knock out the mighty Germans. And with that, Mexico is saved and finishes second in the group. Drama like no other.

Group E: Brazil takes care of business

Brazil needed to win and, if Switzerland were to win, edge them in goal differential to win the group. The Swiss drew Costa Rica, as Neymar and company took care of business to win the group and set up a date with Mexico. Paulinho scored the opener, Thiago Silva headed home in the second half, and that's consecutive 2-0 wins for the South Americans heading into the knockout stage. Meanwhile, Serbia had so many looks on goal but just couldn't put enough on frame to really be a threat, crashing out of the tournament after a promising start.

Paulinho makes a GREAT run up the middle and pokes it over the keeper to put Brazil up 1-0! pic.twitter.com/vUvY8SHCKw — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 27, 2018

Thursday's World Cup schedule

Japan vs. Poland, 10 a.m. ET (Preview)

Colombia vs. Senegal, 10 a.m. ET (Preview)

England vs. Belgium, 2 p.m. ET (Preview)

Panama vs. Tunisia, 2 p.m. ET (Preview)

