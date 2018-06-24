World Cup scores, recap: Colombia and England shine, plus Group G and H scenarios highlight Day 11

Every team at the 2018 World Cup has played two matches, and now the final group stages matches will arrive with so much to play for. Group G saw two teams play on Sunday while every team in Group H played, and we got 14 goals and some impressive moments. Here's what to know and see as England took on Panama, Japan faced Senegal and Colombia battled Poland:

Sunday's World Cup scores

England and Belgium advance to last 16

England destroyed Panama 6-1 on Sunday, and the win clinches a spot in the round of 16 for the Three Lions and Belgium, which crushed Tunisia 5-2 on Saturday. Now Gareth Southgate and Roberto Martinez's squads will meet on Thursday to determine who wins the group. It was another fine showing from the Three Lions, who got three goals from Harry Kane and a double from defender John Stones. Kane now leads the tournament with five goals, but it's Jesse Lingard's goal that you have to see:

Score a beautiful goal, do a little dance.



Just a day in the life of Jesse Lingard. 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/1nv998tTr7 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 24, 2018

Japan earns late draw

Japan salvaged a point against Senegal thanks to a late Keisuke Honda equalizer. Both teams stay tied atop the group with four points, leaving plenty to play for in the final match. Here's Honda's game-tying goal for Japan:

Japan equalize AGAIN!



This time Honda finds himself alone in front of net and tucks it away to make it 2-2 with 10 minutes left. pic.twitter.com/cAYpAcJeF8 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 24, 2018

Welcome to the party, Colombia

That's the Colombia we all expected to see against Japan. Flair, speed and fine finishing. The South Americans pounded Poland, 3-0, on Sunday to stave off elimination and earn a chance to move on the final matchday. James Rodriguez started and made the impact we all knew he could, dishing two assists. Watch out for this team now that it has a ton of confidence.

THE DANCING COLOMBIANS ARE BACK!



Cuadrado finishes the breakaway after another beautiful pass from James and celebrates in style. pic.twitter.com/NBiJXM6MGF — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 24, 2018

Group G and H scenarios

In Group G, England and Belgium are through and they'll play to see who wins the group. They have the same amount of goals scored and same goals against, which means they have the same goal differential. If England-Belgium ends in a tie, it will go down to tiebreakers. Both teams are currently tied through the first seven tiebreakers, meaning it will come down to Fair Play conduct. As FIFA explains, you lose a point for a yellow card, lose three points for an indirect red card (two yellows), a direct red card is minus-four points, and a yellow and direct red is minus-five.

As it stands, England has two yellows and Belgium has three, giving Belgium the edge by a point. If both teams end up with the same amount of Fair Play points, it will go to a simple draw. You can stream Thursday's decisive Group G matches on fuboTV (Try for free).

You can stream Thursday's decisive Group G matches on fuboTV (Try for free).

As for Group H, things are a little easier to understand. Japan is through with a draw or win, but it can also advance if Senegal beats Colombia. Senegal advances with a draw or win, but if it loses it will need Japan to lose by more. Colombia is through with a victory, and it can draw and go through as long as Japan loses to Poland.

You can stream Thursday's decisive Group G matches on fuboTV (Try for free).

Monday's slate

The final set of group stage matches begin, which means there will be four games, two at a time, through Thursday when the group stage wraps up.

Uruguay vs. Russia, 10 a.m. ET ( Preview



Egypt vs. Saudi Arabia, 10 a.m. ET ( Preview



Spain vs. Morocco, 2 p.m. ET ( Preview



Portugal vs. Iran, 2 p.m. ET ( Preview



You can stream Monday's decisive matches from Groups A and B on fuboTV (Try for free).