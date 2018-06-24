World Cup scores, recap: Colombia and England shine, plus Group G and H scenarios highlight Day 11
Things are going to come down to the wire at the FIFA World Cup, especially in Group G
Every team at the 2018 World Cup has played two matches, and now the final group stages matches will arrive with so much to play for. Group G saw two teams play on Sunday while every team in Group H played, and we got 14 goals and some impressive moments. Here's what to know and see as England took on Panama, Japan faced Senegal and Colombia battled Poland:
Sunday's World Cup scores
England and Belgium advance to last 16
England destroyed Panama 6-1 on Sunday, and the win clinches a spot in the round of 16 for the Three Lions and Belgium, which crushed Tunisia 5-2 on Saturday. Now Gareth Southgate and Roberto Martinez's squads will meet on Thursday to determine who wins the group. It was another fine showing from the Three Lions, who got three goals from Harry Kane and a double from defender John Stones. Kane now leads the tournament with five goals, but it's Jesse Lingard's goal that you have to see:
Japan earns late draw
Japan salvaged a point against Senegal thanks to a late Keisuke Honda equalizer. Both teams stay tied atop the group with four points, leaving plenty to play for in the final match. Here's Honda's game-tying goal for Japan:
Welcome to the party, Colombia
That's the Colombia we all expected to see against Japan. Flair, speed and fine finishing. The South Americans pounded Poland, 3-0, on Sunday to stave off elimination and earn a chance to move on the final matchday. James Rodriguez started and made the impact we all knew he could, dishing two assists. Watch out for this team now that it has a ton of confidence.
Group G and H scenarios
In Group G, England and Belgium are through and they'll play to see who wins the group. They have the same amount of goals scored and same goals against, which means they have the same goal differential. If England-Belgium ends in a tie, it will go down to tiebreakers. Both teams are currently tied through the first seven tiebreakers, meaning it will come down to Fair Play conduct. As FIFA explains, you lose a point for a yellow card, lose three points for an indirect red card (two yellows), a direct red card is minus-four points, and a yellow and direct red is minus-five.
As it stands, England has two yellows and Belgium has three, giving Belgium the edge by a point. If both teams end up with the same amount of Fair Play points, it will go to a simple draw. You can stream Thursday's decisive Group G matches on fuboTV (Try for free).
You can stream Thursday's decisive Group G matches on fuboTV (Try for free).
As for Group H, things are a little easier to understand. Japan is through with a draw or win, but it can also advance if Senegal beats Colombia. Senegal advances with a draw or win, but if it loses it will need Japan to lose by more. Colombia is through with a victory, and it can draw and go through as long as Japan loses to Poland.
You can stream Thursday's decisive Group G matches on fuboTV (Try for free).
Monday's slate
The final set of group stage matches begin, which means there will be four games, two at a time, through Thursday when the group stage wraps up.
- Uruguay vs. Russia, 10 a.m. ET (Preview)
- Egypt vs. Saudi Arabia, 10 a.m. ET (Preview)
- Spain vs. Morocco, 2 p.m. ET (Preview)
- Portugal vs. Iran, 2 p.m. ET (Preview)
You can stream Monday's decisive matches from Groups A and B on fuboTV (Try for free).
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
World Cup: Spain vs. Morocco best picks
European soccer expert picks Monday's 2018 World Cup game
-
Colombia staves off elimination
After losing its first match, Colombia stepped up in a huge way and eliminated Poland in the...
-
World Cup: Portugal vs. Iran top picks
European soccer expert picks Monday's 2018 World Cup game
-
Every goal from Russia in the World Cup
You can't catch every moment of World Cup action, so we're here to bring you the ones you...
-
Russia 2018: World Cup complete schedule
The 21st installment of the FIFA World Cup will be held in Russia from June 14 to July 15
-
World Cup: Complete groups, schedule
Follow along with scores, schedule and standings throughout the World Cup group stage and knockout...