World Cup scores, recap: Germany gets miracle win, Mexico sharp and Belgium cruises on Day 10
This was some day of action with Germany winning at the death
Don't miss a moment of the World Cup! Visit "My Teams" in your Settings and select your favorite team to set up scores and news alerts.
Day 10 at the 2018 World Cup gave us 13 games, three winners and an absolutely crazy finish in the last game. Belgium took on Panama, Mexico faced South Korea and Germany ended the day against Sweden. Here's how it all went down.
Scores
Belgium 5, Panama 2
Mexico 2, South Korea 1
Germany 2, Sweden 1
Germany stuns Sweden
How can Germany stun Sweden, right? Well, Germany was losing before scoring, and it looked headed for a draw that would put them on the ropes with one match to play. But Toni Kroos, in the 95th minute, put away a gorgeous free kick to win 2-1. The win gives them a shot to move on and puts Mexico on notice, because El Tri is far from a lock now to make the next round. More about that below.
Belgium rolls and is looking strong
After starting slow against Panama in the opener, Belgium was lethal for most of the match against Tunisia on Saturday, cruising to a 5-2 victory that leaves them close to the round of 16. They are pretty much assured a spot in the round of 16 and have been the best looking team in attack.
Mexico looks sharp again
Mexico has six points from six and is looked to be nearly a lock to move on as Carlos Vela and Javier Hernandez scored in a 2-1 win over South Korea. But Germany's win changes that big time.
What's it all mean?
In Group G, we have to wait and see. Belgium has six points, while England has three, and Panama and Tunisia both have zero. If England beats Panama on Sunday, they clinch a spot in the next round with Belgium.
As for Group F, boy is it interesting.
A draw against Sweden would put Mexico into the next round. Mexico could lose and also go through if Germany fails to win, but there is also a chance Mexico, Sweden and Germany all finish with six points, and then it will come down to tiebreakers, with goal differential being the first one. You can read all about the Group F tiebreakers and chaos scenarios here.
It went from looking like Mexico and Sweden would be through, and now everything is up for grabs. South Korea, with zero points, could even advance. What a wild group.
Sunday's slate
England vs. Panama, 8 a.m. ET (Preview)
Japan vs. Senegal, 11 a.m. ET (Preview)
Poland vs. Colombia, 2 p.m. ET (Preview)
