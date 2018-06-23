World Cup TV broadcasting rights: What TV channels will show Russia 2018 games in your country?

Don't miss a moment of the World Cup! Visit "My Teams" in your Settings and select your favorite team to set up scores and news alerts.

We aren't far away from many pausing their lives to enjoy the 2018 World Cup in Russia. The tournament kicks off in mid-June and ends in mid July, with one team conquering the world. Do you want to know how you can watch the games?

For those in the United States, you can stream all of the games through fuboTV (try for free). If you live in another country, here are the channels showing the games:

International listings

Afghanistan: ATN



ATN Albania: RTSH



RTSH Andorra: TF1



TF1 Argentina: TV Publica, Telefe, DirecTV and TyC Sports



TV Publica, Telefe, DirecTV and TyC Sports Armenia: ARMTV



ARMTV Australia: SBS, Optus Sport



SBS, Optus Sport Austria: ORF, OE24



ORF, OE24 Azerbaijan: ITV, AzTV



ITV, AzTV Bangladesh: BTV



BTV Bahamas: ZNS



ZNS Belarus: BRTC



BRTC Belgium: VRT



VRT Bolivia: Unitil



Unitil Bosnia and Herzegovina: BHRT



BHRT Brazil: Globo, SporTV, Fox Sports



Globo, SporTV, Fox Sports Bulgaria: BNT



BNT Canada: CTV, RDS, TSN



CTV, RDS, TSN Chile: Canal 13



Canal 13 China: CCTV



CCTV Colombia: Caracol TV, RCN TV



Caracol TV, RCN TV Costa Rica: Teletica



Teletica Croatia: HRT



HRT Cuba: ICRT



ICRT Czech Republic: CT



CT Denmark: DR, TV 2



DR, TV 2 Ecuador: RTS



RTS El Salvador: TCS



TCS France: TF1, beIN Sports



TF1, beIN Sports Germany: ARD, ZDF



ARD, ZDF Greece: ERT



ERT Honduras: TVC



TVC Hong Kong: ViuTV



ViuTV Hungary: MTVA



MTVA Iceland: RUV



RUV Indonesia: Transmedia, K-Vision



Transmedia, K-Vision Ireland: RTE



RTE Israel: KAN



KAN Italy: Mediaset



Mediaset Jamaica: TVJ



TVJ Japan: Fuji TV, NHK, NTV



Fuji TV, NHK, NTV Malaysia: Astro



Astro Mexico: Televisa, TV Azteca



Televisa, TV Azteca Morocco: SNRT



SNRT Netherlands: NOS



NOS New Zealand: Sky Sport



Sky Sport Norway: NRK



NRK Panama: Corporacion Medcom, Televisora Nacional



Corporacion Medcom, Televisora Nacional Paraguay: SNF, Telefuturo



SNF, Telefuturo Peru: Latina, DirecTV



Latina, DirecTV Philippines: ABS-CBN



ABS-CBN Poland: TVP



TVP Portugal: RTP, SIC



RTP, SIC Romania: TVR



TVR Russia: Perviy Kanal, VGTRK



Perviy Kanal, VGTRK Serbia: RTS



RTS Singamore: Mediacorp



Mediacorp South Africa: SABC



SABC South Korea: KBS



KBS Spain: Mediaset



Mediaset Sweden: SVT, TV4



SVT, TV4 Switzerland: SRG SSR



SRG SSR Taiwan: ELTA, CTS



ELTA, CTS Thailand: Amarin TV, True



Amarin TV, True Turkey: TRT



TRT Ukraine: Inter



Inter United Kingdom: BBC, ITV



BBC, ITV United States: FOX (English) and Telemundo (Spanish)



FOX (English) and Telemundo (Spanish) Uruguay: Monte Carlo, Canal 10, Teledoce



Monte Carlo, Canal 10, Teledoce Venezuela: Venevision

