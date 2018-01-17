2018 Australian Open: Caroline Wozniacki pushed to the brink, Rafael Nadal cruises

Wozniacki celebrates her win on Day 3 of the Australian Open. Getty Images

The round of 64 kicked off on Tuesday night at the Austrailan Open, and some high seeds got some serious scares. The No. 3 player in the world, Grigor Dimitrov, needed five sets to knock off United States up-and-comer Mackenzie McDonald, while women's No. 2 Caroline Wozniacki had to storm back, down 5-1 in the third set, to take down Jana Fett. They weren't the only players that struggled against the field, as No. 15 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga had to come back from a 5-2 deficit in the fifth set against Denis Shapovolov.

However, not everyone struggled. Rafael Nadal cruised over Argentina's Leonardo Mayer 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (4). After the match, Nadal only had good things to say about the young player.

"It's an important victory for me, I mean, he's a tough opponent. Leonardo is a player with big potential," Nadal said, per the Associated Press. "After a while without being on the competition ... second victory in a row, that's very important."

Nick Kyrgios had a bit of a speed bump in his match, but it wasn't Viktor Troicki. Kyrgios won 7-5, 6-4, 7-6 (2), and had an audio issue that he complained about to umpire James Keothavong. Keothavong turned off his microphone, and was hit in the head by a stray ball.

Women's No. 4 Elina Svitolina dropped her first set to Katerina Siniakova 6-4, but took the next two sets in dominant fashion, 6-2, 6-1. Alize Cornet upset No. 12 Julia Goerges 6-4, 6-3, while Jelena Ostapenko needed three sets to defeat Duan Yingying 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.

Of her stunning comeback win, Wozniacki was as shocked as anyone. "That was crazy," Wozniacki said via the AP. "I don't know how I got back into the match. I was like, `This is my last chance.

"At 5-1, 40-15, I felt like I was one foot out of the tournament. She served a great serve down the T -- it was just slightly out. I was kind of lucky."

Dimitrov also recognized how close he was to being eliminated. "It's a tough day, obviously," Dimitrov said. "He played an unbelievable game. There's not much I can say -- experience in the end really helped me." Dimitrov will face No. 3 Andrey Rublev in the round of 32.

15-year-old Marta Kostyuk is out to prove that experience is overrated. She won her second consecutive match 6-3, 7-5 over Olivia Rogowska. Kostyuk will now go against No. 4 Svitolina, a massive jump in competition for the young star.

Other men to advance were Pablo Carreno Busta and Marin Cilic. Round of 32 play will commence on Thursday night, as the round of 64 will wrap up on Wednesday.