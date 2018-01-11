2018 Australian Open draw: Novak Djokovic, Venus Williams face tough roads

Djokovic, returning from injury, has his work cut out for him Down Under. Getty Images

The 2018 Australian Open draw has been released, and some stars face a difficult road to the finals despite a field missing some key stars. Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer are top seeds in the men's singles bracket, while Novak Djokovic, seeded No. 14, is uncharacteristically an underdog. Rounding out the Big Four, Andy Murray will not play as he recovers from hip surgery. In the women's bracket, Serena Williams will miss the Australian Open as she recovers from her pregnancy, but Venus Williams has an extremely difficult draw herself.

Nadal isn't projected to run into any significant opposition until the third round, in which he could face No. 28 Damir Dzumhur. After Dzumhur, he may be seeing No. 24 Diego Schwartzman, who had a solid 2017 campaign. However, the real challenge could be Marin Cilic in the quarterfinal round (again, presuming chalk). After Cilic would be the third-seeded Grigor Dimitrov.

Federer doesn't have much run until the quarterfinals, when he could face either Juan Martin del Potro or David Goffin, both of whom had stellar 2017 seasons.

But the real player to look out for is Djokovic, who is coming off an injury and has the draw to show for it. Although the seedings he's playing are less than impressive, the talent is anything but. He may have to face former ATP No. 2 Gael Monfils in the second round, and the ever impressive Alexander Zverev (who would have to beat his brother, Mischa Zverev to face Djokovic). Dominic Thiem is also in the mix -- whom Djokovic dominated in an exhibition match this week -- and Stan Wawrinka, who is also coming off of an injury.

It's a veritable gauntlet for Djokovic, but he certainly has the talent to survive.

The women's bracket is missing Serena Williams , who withdrew recently, but it still has some marquee names. For starters, Venus Williams, the ATP's No. 5 player, has Belinda Bencic. Her No. 77 ranking is misleading, as Bencic missed time with an injury. If she's healthy, the teenager is a phenom. Her bracket also includes US Open champion Sloane Stephens.

Caroline Wozniacki isn't expected to face much opposition until the semifinals, when she could play against either CoCo Vandeweghe or Jelena Ostapenko. Simona Halep may not have much resistance herself, as the first seed may run into Karolina Pliskova or or Johanna Konta in the quarterfinals. Garbine Muguruza, the third seed, could have to play against Angelique Kerber or the controversial Maria Sharapova in the third round.

It's going to be an interesting bracket with a lot of familiar faces on both sides. Wozniacki and Nadal look like early favorites based on their respective draws, but wild card veterans like Djokovic and Sharapova could wreak some havoc on their respective brackets. With so many current and former champions at play, anything could happen in Melbourne this year.