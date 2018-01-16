2018 Australian Open: Federer rolls, Sharapova and Djokovic get comeback wins

Federer is in top form in his opening match down under. Getty Images

Day 2 of the Australian Open didn't have as many upsets as it could have, but it certainly was entertaining. Roger Federer swept Aljaz Bedene 6-3, 6-4, 6-3; and was joined by Will Ferrell on the court after the match. It wasn't a completely dominant performance, but Federer had the match well in hand throughout.

In the women's bracket, top-rankedSimona Halep fell behind 5-2 in the first set to teenage wild card Destanee Aiava before saving the set and winning it 7-6. She also twisted her ankle in the second set, but bounced back to take it 6-1. Aiava gave her a real fight but just seemed to run out of steam. Halep's next opponent, Eugenie Bouchard, seems optimistic about playing the World No. 1.

"It's always really cool to go up against the best in the world," Bouchard said, per the Associated Press. "I want to ... go out there and do some damage."

Maria Sharapova also looked terrific in a win over Tatjana Maria. Sharapova won 6-1, 6-4; acing Maria for the win. Sharapova is on what feels like a never-ending comeback tour, missing the Australian Open last season after testing positive for meldonium. The controversial star will go on to play No. 14-seeded Anastasija Sevastova, who knocked her out of last year's US Open in the first leg of her comeback tour.

"It's been a couple of years since I've been back here -- obviously I wanted to enjoy the moment," Sharapova said after the match, via the AP.

Novak Djokovic, a less controversial bracket buster than Sharapova, swept Donald Young 6-1, 6-2, 6-4. Although he definitely seemed fatigued as the match wore on, Djokovic looked relatively comfortable in his first Grand Slam in over six months. After the match, Djokovic was confident.

"Obviously I wanted to start with the right intensity, which I have," he said. "I played perfect tennis, like I never stopped." Djokovic has won of five of the past six Australian Opens, losing in the second round in 2017, so it seems crazy to call him an underdog. His draw, however, is extremely difficult.

Other winners of the day included former No. 1 Angelique Kerber, Garbine Muguruza, Madison Keys, Karolina Pliskova and Johanna Konta on the women's side. Alexander Zverev, Dominic Thiem, David Goffin, Sam Querrey and Tomas Berdych advanced for the men. The biggest upsets of the day were Roberto Bautista Agut's loss to Fernando Verdasco for the men and Petra Kvitova's loss to Andrea Petkovic.

The round of 64 will begin on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. ET.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.