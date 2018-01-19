2018 Australian Open results: Rafael Nadal rolls into round of 16, Ostapenko out

Nadal hasn't dropped a set yet at the Australian Open. USATSI

Rafael Nadal has now won nine straight sets at this year's Australian Open, beating Damir Dzumhur 6-1, 6-3, 6-1 on Thursday night. Nadal is yet to lose a set at this year's Open, and Thursday's performance was particularly dominant. He overcame the Melbourne heat to advance to the round of 16, where he will play against Daniel Schwartzman, the 24th ranked player in the world.

Nadal, however, sympathizes with those affected by the heat. "Sometimes is too much and can become little bit dangerous for health," he said, via the Associated Press. "It's not nice to see players suffering that much on court."

The heat was so overwhelming that Alize Cornet had her blood pressure checked during a stoppage of play, and players were seeking shade throughout their matches. Officials nearly called the day due to the Open's extreme heat policy.

Nick Kyrgios defeated Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 7-6, 4-6, 7-6, 7-6 in a hard-fought win. The controversial star said he was playing one of his idols, and when he saw Will Smith in the crowd, he got even more nervous.

"Playing Jo, I was obviously very nervous, he was a guy I looked up to as a kid, still do," said Kyrgios, per the AP. "Then he gave a nod to another childhood favorite, turning to Smith in the stands.

"When I saw him out here I was so nervous, no joke. People think I'm cool, but I wanted him to think I was the coolest person ever," he said.

Kyrgios' next match will be against Grigor Dimitrov, who defeated Andrey Rublev in a US Open grudge match.

Pablo Carreno Busta and Marin Cilic both advanced as well, as did Kyle Edmund.

On the women's side, Jelena Ostapekno lost to Anett Kontaveit 6-3, 1-6, 6-3. Ostapenko struggled throughout, only seeming to find her footing in the second set, though that was short-lived.

15-year-old Marta Kostyuk lost to Elina Svitolina 6-2, 6-2, ending her run, but she didn't seem shaken by the loss. The match was only 59 minutes, but Kostyuk said that there was value in it. "Well, a lot," she said, per the AP. "How much you have to pay Svitolina to have one-hour lesson? I got it for free."

Caroline Wozniacki advanced over Kiki Bertens 6-4, 6-3 after she was pushed to her limit in the round of 64. Her close shave isn't lost on her, as she said after the match: "Right now, playing with house money. Nothing to lose. I got a second chance. I'm just going to try and take it and see how far I can go."

On her condition, Cornet (who lost to Elise Mertens 7-5, 6-4) said via the AP: "I started to feel dizzy. ... I was feeling super, super hot. I kind of felt that I could faint at any moment. Playing in this condition is of course very dangerous."

The heat peaked at about 104 degrees at 2 p.m., before dropping off drastically. It will certainly be something to keep an eye on as the Open continues.

