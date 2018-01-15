2018 Australian Open: TV schedule, channel, stream, key matches

The 2018 Australian Open is under way and it has been an eventful first round. Some major faces are missing, including the likes of Serena Williams and Andy Murray, while others have been eliminated, including Venus Williams and Sloane Stephens. However, there is no shortage of recognizable faces at the Open. Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer are still squaring off in the men's bracket, as Federer tries to defend his 2017 title, and a new champion will be crowned in the women's singles bracket, as names like Simona Halep and Garbine Muguruza try to advance.

There are still some major matches to be played on Monday, and a full slate on Tuesday. Here are some of the matches to look for, in addition to where you can watch them. It's a difficult follow for United States' tennis fans, as play tends to go overnight. However, it's something to watch while going to bed and waking up.

How to watch Day 2 of the Australian Open

Date: Monday, Jan. 15

Time: 9 p.m. ET - 7 a.m. ET

Location: Melbourne, Australia

Channel: ESPN2 (check local listings)

Stream: WatchESPN

Key match-ups:



No. 2 Roger Federer vs. Aljaz Bedene (3 a.m.)

No. 1 Simona Halep vs. Destanee Aiava (10:15 p.m.)

No. 3 Garbine Muguruza vs. Jessika Ponchet (3 a.m.)

No. 4 Alexander Zverev vs. Thomas Fabbiano (8:15 p.m.)

No. 14 Novak Djokovic vs. Donald Young (11 p.m.)

Maria Sharapova vs. Tatjana Maria (8:15 p.m.)

Roger Federer is putting his 2017 title on the line against Aljaz Bedene on Tuesday morning, while Simona Halep is doing the same with her No. 1 ranking. French Open champion Garbine Muguruza is trying to expand her Grand Slam portfolio, while Alexander Zverev is trying to break into tennis' Big Four. Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic and Maria Sharapova are the wild cards in their respective brackets. Both have the potential to thwart relatively low seeds, and wreak some havoc.

Day 1 recap

Venus Williams and Sloane Stephens both suffered early exits at Day 1 of the Australian Open, in what was a horrific day for the U.S. women. Stephens has now lost eight straight matches since her US Open win to close out the 2017 Grand Slam season. She lost to Zhang Shuai. Williams, meanwhile, lost to Belinda Bencic in straight sets after making it to the final in Melbourne last year. CoCo Vandeweghe couldn't overcome her illness and also suffered a loss to Timea Babos. All things told, U.S. women lost nine of the 10 matches that they played on Day 1.

Otherwise, the brackets were mostly chalk. Rafael Nadal and Grigor Dimitrov both advanced with relatively easy wins, along with Caroline Wozniacki and Elina Svitolina. Nick Kyrgios also dominated his opening match, as did Marin Cilic, Pablo Carreno Busta, Gilles Muller, Diego Schwartzman, Damir Dzumhur, Andrei Rublev and Pablo Cuevas. There will be several men looking to throw a wrench in the chalk bracket on Monday night, as they look to bust a few brackets. Although the women's side has already been partially thrown into chaos, the top seeds remain in play. Jack Sock, the No. 8 seed and highest-ranked American man, also lost on Sunday night -- continuing an already disastrous U.S. showing in Melbourne.