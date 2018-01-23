2018 Australian Open: TV schedule for Day 10, channels, stream, key matches

Simona Halep has powered into the quarterfinals. USATSI

Rafael Nadal had to retire in the fifth set of Tuesday's Australian Open quarterfinal against Marin Cilic, so it's Roger Federer's tournament to lose at this point. Kyle Edmund, however, is looking to make some waves of his own. Edmund upset No. 3 Grigor Dimitrov on Monday night to advance for the opportunity to play Cilic. It has been 40 years since a British player other than Andy Murray reached the Australian Open semifinals, and Murray was feeling it.

Federer's quarterfinal matchup isn't until late on Tuesday (Wednesday in Australia), when he'll face off against Tomas Berdych. The winner of that match will play the winner of Tuesday night's bout between American Tennys Sandgren and the surprise of the tournament, Chung Hyeon. Regardless of the outcome, it certainly isn't the semifinal round we expected, but it promises to be a fun one.

In the women's bracket, Elina Svitolina was handed a loss by Elise Mertens. It's another disappointing finish for the No. 4 player, who struggled all match. Caroline Wozniacki and Carla Suarez Navarro played Monday night/Tuesday morning as well, with Wozniacki defeating Suarez Navarro in a three-set marathon in which she simply wore Suarez Navarro down. Wozniacki had the third set well in hand, and never seemed particularly threatened by Suarez Navarro as the match wore on despite dropping a set.

How to watch Day 10 of the Australian Open

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 23

Time: 9 p.m. ET - 6 a.m. ET

Location: Melbourne, Australia

Channel: ESPN 2 [9 p.m. - 2 a.m.] & [3:30 a.m. - 6 a.m.]

Stream: WatchESPN

Key matches:

Men's Singles

Tennys Sandgren vs. Chung Hyeon (9 p.m.)

No. 6 Tomas Berdych vs. No. 2 Roger Federer (3:30 a.m.)

Women's Singles

No. 21 Angelique Kerber vs. No. 17 Madison Keys (7 p.m.)

No. 1 Simona Halep vs. No. 6 Karolina Pliskova (11 p.m.)

Tennys Sandgren and Chung Hyeon have both taken down some Goliaths to get to this point, and that makes theirs the most intriguing match of the night. Although Tomas Berdych and Roger Federer are more marquee names, the fact that Sandgren and Chung are here is amazing in its own right. Federer is trying to get past Berdych, but in spite of his best efforts, there's no doubt that he can see the finish line against a field that contains plenty of unranked players. Those unranked players are playing their best tennis, however, as Edmund also advanced, so nothing can be taken for granted.

In the women's bracket, four heavyweights are squaring off on Tuesday. Kerber and Keys play the early match, while Halep and Pliskova play later. Keys has been exceptional in a tournament that has not been kind to US Open semifinalists, while Kerber defeated Maria Sharapova in the third round. Halep and Pliskova have also played exceptional tennis, with Halep dropping only one set in the entire tournament. Elise Mertens eliminating Elina Svitolina cleared the field a bit, but the women's side of the bracket definitely doesn't have the amount of surprises that we've seen out of the men's.