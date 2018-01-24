2018 Australian Open: TV schedule for Day 11, channels, stream, key matches

Tuesday's matches perfectly set the stage for a perfect David & Goliath story at the Australian Open, as Chung Hyeon will be taking on Roger Federer on Thursday night in a semifinal showdown. Chung has been absolutely outstanding, and his incredible run continued by beating American Tennys Sandgren. He did so in straight sets, a 6-4, 7-6, 6-3 test of his endurance. Federer also swept out his opponent, No. 19 Tomas Berdych, as he continues his march to the finals. Chung vs. Federer is the matchup no one expected.

In the women's bracket, Simona Halep powered past Karolina Pliskova to earn her semifinal berth as well. In a 6-3, 6-2 dismantling, she continued her utter dominance. She has lost only one set in this Australian Open, and she looked just as good against as she looked against Naomi Osaka in the round of 16. Angelique Kerber continued her impressive run as well, defeating Madison Keys, the last remaining US Open semifinalist in the field. Kerber has been outstanding in her own right; the No. 21 player has lost only one set herself. She won't dominate Halep, but she can beat anyone with how she's playing now.

How to watch Day 11 of the Australian Open

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 24

Time: 10 p.m. ET - 6 a.m. ET

Location: Melbourne, Australia

Channel: ESPN 2 [10 p.m. - 2 a.m.] & ESPN [3:30 a.m. - 6 a.m.]

Stream: WatchESPN

Key matches:

Men's Singles

No. 6 Marin Cilic vs. Kyle Edmund (3:30 a.m.)

Women's Singles

Elise Mertens vs. No. 2 Caroline Wozniacki (10 p.m.)

We're down to just one match in each bracket per night, and Wednesday night features two huge underdogs trying to make their place in this year's Open. No. 6 Marin Cilic is trying to derail Kyle Edmund, who is doing his best Andy Murray impression in Murray's absence. It's been an incredible run for Edmund, who just passed his stiffest test of the tournament against Grigor Dimitrov. Cilic won against No. 1 Rafael Nadal when Nadal was forced to retire in the fifth set of their match while Cilic was up 2-0. In the round of 16, he defeated No. 10 Pablo Carreno Busta. Edmund will need to play some of the best tennis of his career once again to defeat Cilic.

On the women's side, Caroline Wozniacki has lost only one set since she was pushed to her limit by Jana Fett in the round of 64. She will try to continue that dominance against the surprising Elise Mertens. Wozniacki simply outlasted Carla Suarez Navarro in the quarterfinals, as Suarez Navarro looked utterly gassed by the end of the match. Her opponent, Elise Mertens, is coming off a huge win against No. 4 Elina Svitolina in the quarterfinals. She won 6-4, 6-0, in a match where Svitolina just didn't seem to have "it." Mertens was grooving all match, and she'll hope to carry that groove into her match with Wozniacki, who is simply on another level right now.