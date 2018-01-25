2018 Australian Open: TV schedule for Day 12, channels, stream, key matches

Simona Halep punched her ticket to a finals matchup with Caroline Wozniacki on Wednesday night, setting up a 1 vs. 2 women's final. Halep won in three sets against Angelique Kerber in a 6-3, 4-6, 9-7 marathon match where she simply outlasted Kerber. It was a test of endurance, just like Wozniacki has had herself a few times at this Open. Wozniacki promises to give Halep an interesting matchup, as she has been playing some amazing tennis since nearly being bounced by Jana Fett in the round of 64.

On the men's side, Marin Cilic earned his final spot to play the winner of Hyeon Chung and Roger Federer. Cilic defeated Kyle Edmund, the young U.K. star. Cilic won 6-2, 7-6, 6-2, looking mostly dominant outside of some sloppy play in the second set. Cilic is seeking his second Grand Slam win, the first coming in the US Open in 2014. Sunday will mark his first appearance in the Australian Open final, as he tries to close the deal on a remarkable tournament.

How to watch Day 12 of the Australian Open

Date: Thursday, Jan. 25

Time: 3:30 a.m. - 6 a.m.

Location: Melbourne, Australia

Channel: ESPN

Stream: WatchESPN

Key matches:

Men's Singles

No. 2 Roger Federer vs. Hyeon Chung

Only the men will be playing singles on Thursday night, as Roger Federer vies for the chance to defend his title against Cilic. However, 21-year-old Hyeon Chung has been playing some remarkable tennis. Last year, he finished in the round of 32 in the US Open and the round of 32 in the French Open. Now he's going up against the No. 2 player in the world for the chance to play for a final. Chung defeated Tennys Sandgren in the quarterfinals, now he's trying to close the deal.

Federer, however, won't go down easy. It isn't that Chung hasn't beaten anyone of note -- taking down both Alexander Zverevs and Novak Djokovic is no mean feat -- but Federer is still the stiffest test Chung will face. The 36-year-old Federer hasn't lost a set in this Open, and he's trying to keep it that way. Chung has been on an incredible run. Federer is looking to derail it. He handled Tomas Berdych, but outside of Berdych, Federer hasn't had many ranked opponents this Open.He clearly hasn't slept on any of them, so don't expect him to do so for Chung. Chung's biggest challenge to this point has been Zverev, who took him to five sets. No one has beaten him in a set outside of that match. That won't be the case against Federer -- he'll have to grind out a win if he's going to advance to the finals to play Cilic.