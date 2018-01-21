2018 Australian Open: TV schedule for Day 7, channels, stream, key matches
Watch as Roger Federer tries to defend his 2017 title and a new women's champion is crowned
The round of 16 at the Australian Open is under way in Melbourne. Top-seeded Rafael Nadal was set to continue his quest for a second Australian Open title when he played Diego Schwartzman in an afternoon match on Rod Laver Arena.
Fourth-round singles play began Sunday, with third-seeded Grigor Dimitrov facing local hope Nick Kyrgios in a marquee night matchup.
Also playing in the round of 16 on Sunday were second-seeded Caroline Wozniacki and fourth-seeded Elina Svitolina. Svitolina's opponent was Denisa Allertova of the Czech Republic, a qualifier who has not dropped a set in her three main-draw matches.
Attention will be focused on Court 14 for an early junior match between 17-year-old Sebastien Korda and Clement Tabur. Korda is the son of 1998 Australian Open champion Petr Korda, and Sebastien also has two sisters who golf on the LPGA Tour.
Here's how to watch the action:
How to watch Day 7 of the Australian Open
Date: Saturday, Jan. 20 through Sunday Jan. 21
Time: 7 p.m. ET - 7 a.m. ET
Location: Melbourne, Australia
Channel: Tennis Channel (7 p.m.-9 p.m.) & ESPN2 (9 p.m.-7 a.m.) (check local listings)
Stream: WatchESPN
Key matches:
Men's Singles
- No. 1 Rafael Nadal vs. No. 24 Diego Schwartzman
- No. 3 Grigor Dimitrov vs. No. 17 Nick Kyrgios
- No. 6 Marin Cilic vs. No. 10 Pablo Carreno Busta
- Kyle Edmund vs. Andreas Seppi
Women's Singles
- No. 2 Caroline Wozniacki vs. No. 19 Magdalena Rybarikova
- No. 4 Elina Svitolina vs. Denisa Allertova
- No. 32 Anett Kontaveit vs. Carla Suarez Navarro
- Petra Martic vs. Elise Mertens
