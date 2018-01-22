2018 Australian Open: TV schedule for Day 9, channels, stream, key matches

Day 9 signals the start of quarterfinals at the Australian Open, and it's a deep field. All of the usual suspects are here, with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer leading the pack in the men's bracket and Simona Halep and Caroline Wozniacki continuing their runs on the women's side. For someone that's been living on borrowed time since the round of 64, Wozniacki seems to be playing some of her best tennis. Her quarterfinal match will be against Carla Suarez-Navarro on Monday night.

In the men's bracket, the surprise of the tournament has been Chung Hyeon. He is taking on another surprising quarterfinalist, U.S. player Tenny Sandgren, who has taken down two giants in Stan Wawrinka and Dominic Thiem. The winner of Hyeon-Sandgren may not win the tournament, but it's certainly one of the most intriguing matches that the quarterfinals will see.

How to watch Day 9 of the Australian Open

Date: Monday, Jan. 22

Time: 9 p.m. ET - 7 a.m. ET

Location: Melbourne, Australia

Channel: ESPN 2 [9 p.m. - 2 a.m.] & [3 a.m. - 6 a.m.]

Stream: WatchESPN

Key matches:

Men's Singles

No. 3 Grigor Dimitrov vs. Kyle Edmund (10:30 p.m.)

No. 1 Rafael Nadal vs. No. 6 Marin Cilic (3 a.m.)

Women's Singles

Elise Mertens vs. No. 4 Elina Svitolina

Carla Suarez-Navarro vs. No. 2 Caroline Wozniacki

Every match on Monday features a ranked player, including Nadal-Cilic, which promises to be a good matchup. Dimitrov and Wozniacki are two highly-ranked players that suffered scares in the round of 64, and no one is in the quarterfinals by accident. Although both players have been fairly dominant since those scares, both face unranked players that are playing some of the best tennis of their respective careers in the U.K.'s Kyle Edmund and Spain's Carla Suarez-Navarro.

Mertens and Svitolina is also intriguing, as Svitolina has looked nearly untouchable throughout this Open. Nadal is trying to continue on his crash course to play Roger Federer, but Cilic is not the type of player that can be overlooked -- even though Nadal just lost his first set of the Open in the round of 16 to Daniel Schwartzman. He has looked dominant, and Cilic will be looking to slow him down.