2018 French Open odds and picks: Red-hot tennis expert says Rafael Nadal is primed for an upset

Rafael Nadal has already won 10 French Open titles, including last year's. He has been the man to beat on the clay courts at Roland Garros in Paris and, starting Sunday, he'll defend his title in the 2018 French Open. Nadal is the -250 French Open favorite, meaning you'd have to risk $250 on Nadal to win the tournament to earn $100. Nadal has won seven of nine career matches against first-round opponent Alexandr Dolgopolov.



Alexander Zverev is behind Nadal on the French Open odds board at 7-1, while Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem are both getting 8-1. Roger Federer, who won the French Open in 2009, is skipping all clay court events this year and won't play.



Does anyone besides Nadal have a serious shot? Renowned tennis bettor Sean Calvert thinks so. And you'll want to hear what he says given the streak he's on.



Last month, Calvert called John Isner winning the Miami Open at 100-1 -- a life-changing payout for those who followed Calvert's advice. In March, he nailed Juan Martin Del Porto winning Indian Wells at 10-1.



An unparalleled tennis analyst, Calvert has been cashing huge payouts for six straight years. Some of his legendary calls include Stan Wawrinka winning the 2014 Australian Open at 60-1 and Jack Sock winning the 2017 Paris Masters at 80-1. In last year's French Open, Calvert profited a whopping 16 units.



Now, Calvert has analyzed the latest 2018 French Open odds and locked in bets on five players. None of them is Nadal. They range from moderate to monumental long shots, including a rising star with 60-1 odds. Calvert says all five are serious contenders -- no matter what oddsmakers say.



We can tell you Calvert is high on Hyeon Chung (30-1), who is poised to give Nadal and other French Open contenders fits.

"Chung's athleticism makes him tough to hit against on this surface and his quality off both wings makes him a threat," Calvert told SportsLine. "His relatively weak serve isn't much of a handicap on clay and after making the semis in Melbourne on hard courts, Chung could be one to watch again in Paris."

Chung lost in the semis of the ATP BMW Open to Zverev in Munich last month and fell to Federer in the semis of the Australian Open earlier this year. He provides excellent value at 30-1.

Calvert is equally high on four other players not named Nadal, including a 60-1 long shot. Anyone who backs him could net a monster payday.



Who wins the French Open? What massive long shots should you jump on now? Visit SportsLine now to see Sean Calvert's picks, all from the acclaimed expert who crushed the French Open last year and just cashed in huge on John Isner winning the Miami Open at 100-1.