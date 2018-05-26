2018 French Open odds, picks, predictions: Red-hot tennis expert says Rafael Nadal primed for an upset

Ten-time champion Rafael Nadal is the favorite to win the 2018 French Open, which starts Sunday on the clay courts at Roland Garros in Paris. Nadal is -250, which means you'd need to wager $250 on the Spaniard to win the French Open 2018 in order to earn $100. Nadal owns a 7-2 career record against first-round opponent Alexandr Dolgopolov, and a champion of the tournament will be crowned on June 10.



Alexander Zverev is behind Nadal on the French Open odds board at 7-1, while Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem are both getting 8-1. Roger Federer, who won the French Open in 2009, is skipping all clay court events this year and won't play.



Does anyone besides Nadal have a serious shot? Renowned tennis bettor Sean Calvert thinks so. And you'll want to hear what he says given the streak he's on.



Last month, Calvert called John Isner winning the Miami Open at 100-1 -- a life-changing payout for those who followed Calvert's advice. In March, he nailed Juan Martin Del Porto winning Indian Wells at 10-1.



An unparalleled tennis analyst, Calvert has been cashing huge payouts for six straight years. Some of his legendary calls include Stan Wawrinka winning the 2014 Australian Open at 60-1 and Jack Sock winning the 2017 Paris Masters at 80-1. In last year's French Open, Calvert profited a whopping 16 units.



Now, Calvert has analyzed the latest 2018 French Open odds and locked in bets on five players. None of them is Nadal. They range from moderate to monumental long shots, including a rising star with 60-1 odds. Calvert says all five are serious contenders -- no matter what oddsmakers say.



We can tell you Calvert is high on Thiem, one of only four players to have beaten Nadal twice on Clay since 2014. Thiem was the runner-up at the 2017 French Open and is fresh off a win over Gilles Simon in the finals of the Lyon Open.

Thiem was the runner-up to Zverev in the Madrid Open earlier this month and beat Nadal in the quarterfinals (7-5, 6-3) of that tennis tournament. Also this year, Thiem won the Argentina Open over Aljaz Bedene.

Calvert is equally high on four other players not named Nadal, including a 60-1 long shot. Anyone who backs him could net a monster payday.



