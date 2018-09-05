2018 US Open odds, picks, predictions for quarterfinals: Red-hot tennis expert picks Cilic-Nishikori, Djokovic-Millman

A thrilling 2018 US Open continues Wednesday when No. 7-seeded Marin Cilic plays No. 21 Kei Nishikori at 1:15 p.m. ET in the third quarterfinal from Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. In the 8:15 p.m. ET nightcap, two-time defending champ Novak Djokovic, the No. 6 seed, takes on Australian upstart John Millman. It was Millman who electrified the crowd Monday with his stunning upset of Roger Federer. Sportsbooks list Cilic as a -155 favorite (risk $155 to win $100) over Nishikori, while Djokovic is a -2000 favorite over Millman.

In Tuesday's US Open quarters, Calvert told SportsLine readers to take Juan Martin del Potro -1.5 sets over John Isner. The result: Delpo advanced three sets to one -- another easy cash.

At Wimbledon, Calvert predicted Kevin Anderson's stunning quarterfinal upset of Roger Federer. Earlier this year, Calvert called Isner winning the Miami Open at 100-1 -- a life-changing payout for those who followed his advice. In March, he nailed Del Porto winning Indian Wells at 10-1.



He owns the US Open. In 2013, he nailed 25 of 28 US Open bets -- an insane 89.3 percent win rate that netted his followers nearly $2,700. The next year, his followers won $1,700. In 2015, Calvert called Flavia Pennetta's shocking women's title and it paid off at 499-1. Anyone who has followed him is way, way up.

Now, Calvert has broken down the final two 2018 U.S. Open men's quarterfinals and locked in his bets. We can tell you he's going Over 38.5 games in Cilic-Nishikori, noting that in 14 career meetings, they have almost the same service hold percentage.

"Nishikori leads the career series against Cilic, 8-6," Calvert told SportsLine. "He's one of many smaller-in-stature players that have had great success against Cilic (Goffin, Ferrer, Schwartzman, Kohlschreiber also) by being more mobile and making the bigger man run and hit on the move. But does that mean there's value on Nishikori to win?"

Calvert is highly confident he has the 2018 US Open quarterfinal winners, and he's even predicting how long each match lasts.



