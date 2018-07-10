2018 Wimbledon odds, picks, predictions for quarterfinals: Red-hot tennis expert says Roger Federer primed for an upset

Top-seeded Roger Federer has won 33 straight Wimbledon sets as he pursues his ninth championship, but Wednesday's 2018 Wimbledon quarterfinal against Kevin Anderson might not be a breeze. The overpowering Anderson has held serve 93.6 percent of the time in his past 10 grass-court matches. In other Wednesday quarterfinal matches at the All England Club, 2018 French Open champ Rafael Nadal gets an extremely tough test against Juan Martin del Potro; three-time Wimbledon champ Novak Djokovic faces Kei Nishikori, the first Japanese player to ever reach the Wimbledon quarters; and John Isner plays Milos Raonic in a virtual tossup.

An Essex resident, Calvert has been releasing documented, profitable bets for six straight years, and owns this event in his home country.

In 2013 and 2016, he called Andy Murray winning Wimbledon despite Djokovic entering as the favorite. This year, he's 11-6 in Wimbledon bets, including big underdog winners like Haase-Copil to go over 1.5 tiebreaks.

Before Wimbledon, Calvert cashed in huge on Isner at 100-1 to win the Miami Open. It was another legendary call for Calvert, like picking Stan Wawrinka (60-1) to win the 2014 Australian Open and Jack Sock (80-1) to win the 2017 Paris Masters. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Calvert has analyzed the 2018 Wimbledon odds on all four men's quarterfinal matches and locked in his best bets.

We can tell you Calvert thinks Federer gets a tougher-than-expected match against Anderson, noting Anderson is much more confident than he was the last time they met.

"They haven't clashed since 2015 and never on grass, the surface on which Anderson has held serve 93.6 percent of the time in his last 10 matches. Also, Federer hasn't looked quite like the player he was so far on grass this season," Calvert told SportsLine.

"So far this grass swing, Federer has lost to Borna Coric, saved match points against Benoit Paire and was within a couple of points of losing to Nick Kyrgios," Calvert said. "Over on total games (33.5) is the way to go here, with Anderson playing well right now."

Calvert has one more bet locked in for Federer-Anderson, plus recommendations on Djokovic-Nishikori, Nadal-del Potro and Isner-Raonic.

Who wins each Wimbledon men's quarterfinal?