2018 Wimbledon odds, predictions for semifinals: Red-hot tennis expert picks Djokovic-Nadal, Isner-Anderson

Big servers Kevin Anderson and John Isner hook up in the first 2018 Wimbledon semifinal Friday at 8 a.m. ET. Then three-time champ Novak Djokovic faces two-time winner Rafael Nadal in the second semifinal at the All England Club. According to bookmakers, these 2018 Wimbledon semifinals are dead-even matches. Anderson and Isner are both listed at -110 (risk $110 to win $100) Wimbledon odds, and so are Djokovic and Nadal.

Before you make your picks on the sides, total games or various props, you need to hear what British tennis expert Sean Calvert has to say. An Essex resident, Calvert has been releasing documented, profitable bets for six straight years, and he owns this event in his home country.

In Wednesday's quarterfinals, Calvert knew Roger Federer would be in for a long day against Anderson. The result: Calvert cashed big on over 33.5 games and Anderson plus-six games as Federer shockingly went down in a five-set thriller.

Calvert also nailed +120 underdog Isner beating Milos Raonic and cashed +137 on no tiebreaks in Djokovic-Nishikori. For Wimbledon 2018, he's up nearly $700. That's not an aberration, either. In 2013 and 2016, Calvert called Andy Murray winning Wimbledon despite Djokovic entering as the favorite both times.

Before the 2018 Wimbledon, Calvert struck it rich on Isner winning the Miami Open at 100-1. Calvert's legendary calls also include Stan Wawrinka winning the 2014 Australian Open at 60-1 and Jack Sock winning the 2017 Paris Masters at 80-1. Anyone who has followed him is way, way up.

Now, Calvert has analyzed the must-see 2018 Wimbledon semifinals and locked in his best bets. He's sharing them over at SportsLine.

We can tell you Calvert is betting that the first set of Isner-Anderson does not go to a tie-break. That pays +200 (risk $100 to win $200).

It's Anderson's second grand slam semi, Isner's first, and Calvert expects early nerves. "Six of their 11 opening sets against each other at main level didn't go to a tie-break anyway, and there's value on a nervy start here," Calvert told SportsLine.

That's just one of Calvert's detailed recommendations for the Wimbledon semifinals. Anyone who follows him could be in for a huge Friday.

Who wins Djokovic-Nadal and Isner-Anderson? And how should you bet each one? Visit SportsLine now to see Sean Calvert's detailed semifinal picks, all from the acclaimed expert who called Andy Murray's surprise Wimbledon championships and just cashed in huge on Roger Federer's stunning loss!