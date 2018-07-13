2018 Wimbledon odds, predictions for women's final: Red-hot tennis expert picks Serena Williams vs. Angelique Kerber

Serena Williams goes for her ninth Wimbledon crown Saturday, less than 11 months after dealing with blood clots following the birth of her daughter. Williams is a -210 sportsbook favorite (risk $210 to win $100) in the 2018 Wimbledon women's final over 11th-seeded Angelique Kerber of Germany, who's getting +175 (risk $100 to win $175). In eight career matches against Williams, Kerber has two wins. The former world No. 1 is gunning for her third Grand Slam title, first at the All England Club.

Calvert knows Williams, making her 10th Wimbledon final appearance, looks to have worked off the rust following her layoff. She had played only seven matches between winning the 2017 Australian Open and withdrawing injured from this year's French Open.

Williams dominated Germany's Julia Gorges 6-2, 6-4 in the semis, while Kerber handled Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 6-3.

Williams and Kerber also met in the 2016 Wimbledon final, with Williams winning 7-6, 6-3. But Kerber comes in this year with possibly a better chance to pull the upset.

The left-hander made only seven unforced errors in the semifinals, while her opponent made 36. Kerber is hungry, focused and motivated following a disappointing 2017.

