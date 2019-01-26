2019 Australian Open odds, insider predictions for men's finals: Red-hot tennis expert picks Djokovic vs. Nadal

World No. 1 and six-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic faces No. 2-seeded Rafael Nadal in a can't-miss final in Melbourne on Sunday. The match begins at 3:30 a.m. ET (7:30 p.m. Sunday local time) and could turn into a marathon. Their only previous meeting at the Australian Open, in the 2012 final, lasted five hours and 53 minutes, with Djokovic winning a five-set thriller. It remains the longest Grand Slam final of the modern era. Boomakers peg Djokovic as a -135 favorite (risk $135 to win $100) to win his third straight Grand Slam tournament, with Nadal getting +115 (risk $100 to win $115) as the underdog in the latest Djokovic vs. Nadal odds. The entire tennis world will be tuned in, with amateurs and professionals alike making picks on this epic final.

Calvert proved it once again in the semis,when he told his followers to back Nadal -6.5 games over Stefanos Tsitsipas. The result: Nadal cruised 6-2, 6-4, 6-0 -- another easy cash.

Calvert knows Djokovic has no real weaknesses and is the best returner in the modern era. He has beaten Nadal in 12 of their last 15 matches and has never lost an Australian Open final. In the most recent Djokovic vs. Nadal meeting, the Serb outlasted the Spaniard in five sets in last year's Wimbledon semis, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6, 3-6, 10-8.

"The Serb's backhand down the line will need to be firing at the 2019 Australian Open final, as that's been one of his great weapons against Nadal," Calvert told SportsLine. And Djokovic comes in off a flawless performance in the semifinals, as he whipped Lucas Pouille while barely breaking a sweat. Djokovic made five unforced errors and hit 24 winners in the 6-0, 6-2, 6-2 demolition.

But just because Djokovic is in fine form and on the verge of his third straight Grand Slam championship doesn't mean he'll get the job done against Nadal, who arguably has been even more impressive in the Australian Open 2019.

Nadal hasn't lost a set all tournament and hasn't been broken since his opening match. "Nadal has been far more aggressive than we've seen him perhaps ever in his career, not willing to engage in many, if any, long rallies, instead hitting his serve far harder, and his backhand too," Calvert told SportsLine.

"The performance against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semifinal was superb in its brutality," he added. "Nadal was clubbing winners off the backhand."

