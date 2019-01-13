2019 Australian Open odds, picks, predictions: Dialed-in tennis expert says Novak Djokovic is primed for an upset

Roger Federer goes for his third straight Australian Open crown and 100th singles title overall when the first tennis major of 2019 starts Monday at Melbourne Park. Federer, 37, is not the favorite, however. With Novak Djokovic taking down the last two majors, bookmakers list the 31-year-old Serb as the 11-10 favorite in the latest 2019 Australian Open odds. Behind him are Federer (9-2), Rafael Nadal (6-1) and Alexander Zverev (10-1), with all other players listed at 20-1 or higher. Federer and Nadal are on one side of the draw, while Djokovic is on the other. Can anyone stop Djokovic? Yes, says SportsLine's uncanny tennis bettor, Sean Calvert. Given the run he's on, you'll want to see his 2019 Australian Open picks before making any of your own.

Not only did Calvert nail the U.S. Open, calling Djokovic -1.5 sets in the final (a straight-set laugher over Juan Martin del Potro), he's also displayed an uncanny feel for the Australian Open. In 2014, Calvert called Stan Wawrinka's shocking Aussie Open triumph, a legendary call that rewarded Calvert's followers with a 60-1 payout. That was the only time in the past 13 years someone not named Federer, Nadal or Djokovic has won this event. And Calvert saw it coming.

This is the same expert who cashed in huge on John Isner winning the Miami Open at 100-1, a life-changing payout for those who followed Calvert's advice. He just nailed Daniil Medvedev winning the Tokyo Open at 45-1. Now, Calvert has broken down the latest 2019 Australian Open odds and locked in his picks. He's sharing them over at SportsLine.

We can tell you Calvert is shying away from Djokovic at his current odds. The same goes for Federer and Nadal. "Federer is in his 38th year now and is vulnerable over the best-of-five sets these days, while Nadal is struggling with yet another injury and hasn't played a competitive match for over four months," Calvert told SportsLine.

Federer is coming off consecutive losses in the ATP World Tour Finals, where he went down in straight sets to Kei Nishikori and Zverev. No player as old as Federer has won a grand slam.

Then there's Zverev, who just beat Federer and has Ivan Lendl, who won the Australian Open in 1989 and 1990, advising him. Calvert would jump on Zverev's bandwagon, but the German is suffering from a hamstring injury that forced him to withdraw from a World Team Tennis event in recent days.

Given the steep premium you'll need to pay for any of the big four, there are far better values in the 2019 Australian Open field.

Instead of the favorites, the unparalleled SportsLine tennis analyst is eyeing a pair of monster long shots, including one who's in peak form and went deep recently in other majors. He has the game necessary to take down the favorites. Calvert is only sharing who to back over at SportsLine.

So who wins the Australian Open? And which massive long shot stuns the tennis world? Visit SportsLine now to see Sean Calvert's detailed Australian Open picks, all from the acclaimed expert who called Stan Wawrinka winning the 2014 Australian Open at 60-1.