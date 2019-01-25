2019 Australian Open odds, predictions for men's finals: Red-hot tennis expert picks Djokovic vs. Nadal

It's a must-see Australian Open men's final when top-seeded Novak Djokovic plays Rafael Nadal on Sunday at Melbourne Park. The match begins at 3:30 a.m. ET (7:30 p.m. Sunday local time). Djokovic is gunning for his third straight major championship and a record-breaking seventh Australian Open title. Djokovic leads the all-time series 27-25, but Nadal owns a 4-3 edge in Grand Slam finals. Sportsbooks list Djokovic as a -135 favorite (risk $135 to win $100), with Nadal getting +115 (risk $100 to win $115) as the underdog in the latest Djokovic vs. Nadal odds.

Calvert proved it once again in the semis,when he told his followers to back Nadal -6.5 games over Stefanos Tsitsipas. The result: Nadal cruised 6-2, 6-4, 6-0 -- another easy cash.

In 2014, Stan Wawrinka won the Australian Open championship. That was the only time in the last 13 years someone not named Federer, Nadal or Djokovic won this event.

Calvert knows Djokovic owns a strong 14-5 advantage in outdoor hardcourt matches versus Nadal and that the top seed looked "clinical in his destruction of poor Lucas Pouille in the semifinals," a match Djokovic won 6-0, 6-2, 6-2. The match lasted just one hour, 23 minutes, with Djokovic making just five unforced errors. If the favored Djokovic wins on Sunday, he'd surpass Roy Emerson and Roger Federer in all-time Australian Open titles, so there's plenty at stake.

But just because Djokovic is in fine form and on the verge of his third straight Grand Slam championship doesn't mean he'll get the job done against Nadal, who arguably has been even more impressive in the Australian Open 2019.

Nadal hasn't lost a set all tournament and hasn't been broken since his opening match. "Nadal has been far more aggressive than we've seen him perhaps ever in his career, not willing to engage in many, if any, long rallies, instead hitting his serve far harder, and his backhand too," Calvert told SportsLine.

"The performance against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semifinal was superb in its brutality," he added. "Nadal was clubbing winners off the backhand."

