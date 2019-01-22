2019 Australian Open odds, predictions for semifinals: Red-hot tennis expert picks Nadal vs. Tsitsipas

No. 2 seed Rafael Nadal, gunning for his second Australian Open title, faces 20-year-old Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first semifinal. The match begins at 3:30 a.m. ET on Thursday (7:30 p.m. Thursday local time in Melbourne). Tsitsipas, the 14th seed, became the youngest player to reach an Australian Open semifinal in 16 years when he beat Roberto Bautista Agut in a four-set thriller. Nadal has won all five of his 2019 Australian Open matches in straight sets, with just one set going to a tiebreak. The Spaniard is favored by 5.5 games in the latest Nadal vs. Tsitsipas odds. On the money line, Tsitsipas is +450 (risk $100 to win $450), while Nadal is the -650 favorite (risk $650 to win $100).

In 2014, Calvert called Stan Wawrinka's shocking Aussie Open triumph -- a legendary call that rewarded Calvert's followers with a 60-1 payout! That was the only time in the past 13 years someone not named Federer, Nadal or Djokovic won this event. And Calvert saw it coming.

Calvert knows that when Nadal faced Tsitsipas on his 20th birthday last August in Toronto, the Spaniard was cruising 6-2, 4-2 when the youngster made a big comeback. Nadal eventually prevailed 7-6 (7-4) in the second set (it was a best-of-three sets).

Calvert knows Tsitsipas gained confidence from that encounter. Even though this is his first Grand Slam semifinal, "he doesn't appear to be the type to suffer from nerves," Calvert told SportsLine.

Nadal also dealt with a string of injuries before the 2019 Australian Open. "There were definite doubts over Nadal's fitness as he came into this tournament, and against Frances Tiafoe he had abdominal tape on that area of his body," Calvert said, "but I'm assuming that's a minor issue."

