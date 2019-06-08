2019 French Open final odds, predictions: Proven tennis expert reveals Rafael Nadal vs. Dominic Thiem picks

The 2019 French Open men's final is set to unfold Sunday morning at 9 a.m. ET as No. 2 Rafael Nadal takes on No. 4 Dominic Thiem. Nadal is the most dominant clay-court player of all time, with 11 championships at Roland Garros. He's barely been tested in this year's tournament, losing just one set. However, Thiem just took down top seed Novak Djokovic and now has his eye on a potentially historic upset on Sunday. Sportsbooks list Nadal as a -440 (risk $440 to win $100) favorite, with Thiem getting +350 (risk $100 to win $350) as the underdog. The over-under on sets is 3.5 and Nadal is favored by 6.5 games in the latest Nadal vs. Thiem odds. Before you make your Nadal vs. Thiem picks, be sure to check out the 2019 French Open picks and predictions from SportsLine tennis expert Sean Calvert first.

Calvert predicted Nadal would defeat Nishikori, recommending Nadal -9.5 games and their second set to last fewer than 8.5 games. The result? Nadal breezed to a 6-1, 6-1, 6-3 victory. Calvert also said Roger Federer would take care of Wawrinka, and that's exactly what happened.

Among his legendary calls: Thiem to win Indian Wells this year at 80-1, Jack Sock to win the 2017 Paris Masters at 80-1, and Wawrinka to win the 2014 Australian Open at 60-1.

Calvert has broken down Nadal vs. Thiem, combining detailed statistical analysis and his years covering the sport.

Calvert knows that Nadal is as close to unbeatable on clay as anyone has ever been. And he has a particular affinity for Roland Garros, where he has an astonishing 92-2 record in his career. The 17-time Grand Slam champion with 81 career victories (fourth most in the open era) has won 11 French Open titles in the last 14 years.

He's the current world No. 2, and at 33, is still dominating at the French Open. He dropped one set in the third round against David Goffin, but has been on complete cruise control since that point, easily dismissing No. 7 Kei Nishikori in the quarterfinals and No. 3 Federer in the semifinals. Both wins were in straight sets and those two opponents combined to win just 14 total games against him.

But just because the Spaniard has owned the court at Roland Garros historically, doesn't mean he's the best value on the Nadal vs. Thiem money line.

That's because Thiem has settled in at the French Open 2019 after a shaky start. He was pushed by unranked opponents in the first two rounds, but rolled past No. 14 Gael Monfils and No. 10 Karen Khachanov in straight sets in the fourth round and then the quarterfinals, respectively.

He then survived a marathon semifinal matchup against Djokovic (6-2, 3-6, 7-5, 5-7, 7-5) than spanned two days due to weather issues. That win should give him plenty of confidence to take on the world's best clay player Sunday.

Calvert has taken into account all of these factors, and many more.

Nadal vs. Thiem in the 2019 French Open final.