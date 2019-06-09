2019 French Open final odds, top predictions: Proven tennis expert reveals Rafael Nadal vs. Dominic Thiem picks

Rafael Nadal, the most dominant clay-court player of all time, will look to claim his 12th title at Roland Garros when he takes on Dominic Thiem in the 2019 French Open men's final on Sunday morning at 9 a.m. ET. No. 2 Nadal hasn't lost a set since the third round in this year's French Open and rolled through the past two rounds against top-tier competition. It's been a tougher road for No. 4 Thiem, but his win over Novak Djokovic in the semifinals shows that he can contend with the world's best. Nadal is a -440 (risk $440 to win $100) favorite in the Nadal vs. Thiem odds, with Thiem getting +350 (risk $100 to win $350). Nadal is favored by 6.5 games and the over-under is 3.5 for total sets. Before you make your Nadal vs. Thiem picks, be sure to see the 2019 French Open picks and predictions from SportsLine tennis handicapper Sean Calvert first.

An internationally-acclaimed tennis journalist, Calvert is crushing the 2019 French Open. He predicted Nadal would destroy Nishikori, recommending Nadal -9.5 games and their second set to last fewer than 8.5 games. The result? Nadal breezed to a 6-1, 6-1, 6-3 victory, handing two easy cashes to anyone who followed Calvert's advice. Calvert also said Roger Federer would take care of Wawrinka, and that's exactly what happened.

It's no surprise, as Calvert has been cashing consistently for six years. Among his legendary calls: Thiem to win Indian Wells this year at 80-1, Jack Sock to win the 2017 Paris Masters at 80-1, and Wawrinka to win the 2014 Australian Open at 60-1.

Calvert knows that Nadal is as close to unbeatable on clay as anyone has ever been. And he has a particular affinity for Roland Garros, where he has an astonishing 92-2 record in his career. The 17-time Grand Slam champion with 81 career victories (fourth most in the open era) has won 11 French Open titles in the last 14 years.

He's the current world No. 2, and at 33, is still dominating at the French Open. He dropped one set in the third round against David Goffin, but has been on complete cruise control since that point, easily dismissing No. 7 Kei Nishikori in the quarterfinals and No. 3 Federer in the semifinals. Both wins were in straight sets and those two opponents combined to win just 14 total games against him.

But just because the Spaniard has owned the court at Roland Garros historically, doesn't mean he's the best value on the Nadal vs. Thiem money line.

Calvert notes that Thiem took Nadal out (6-4, 6-4) at the Barcelona Open in April to mark his fourth win over him on the clay surface that he's traditionally dominated. That, in addition to a marathon win over Djokovic in the semifinals, should give Thiem plenty of confidence in this title match.

"Thiem defeated Nadal in front of a partisan crowd in straight sets that day to record his fourth career win over the Spaniard on clay," Calvert told SportsLine. "But this is the ultimate test: to win three sets against Rafa on Chatrier in a French Open final."

