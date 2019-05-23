2019 French Open odds, picks, predictions: Proven tennis expert says Rafael Nadal primed for upset

The 2019 French Open gets underway from Roland Garros in Paris on Sunday. It's the second tennis major of the year after Novak Djokovic won his 15th career Grand Slam title earlier this season at the Australian Open. Djokovic defeated Rafael Nadal in straight sets to earn his record seventh Australian Open title, but Nadal got the better of Djokovic last week in the Italian Open final. Nadal, the world's No. 2-ranked player, has proven to be one of the best clay players in tennis history, winning the most men's French Open singles titles with 11. Last year, he became the first male to win 11 singles titles in the same major in the Open era. The latest 2019 French Open odds list Nadal as the even-money favorite to win it all, with Djokovic (11-4), Dominic Thiem (11-2), Stefanos Tsitsipas (16-1) and Roger Federer (20-1) also among the favorites. The French Open 2019 has an extremely talented field of players, so before you make any 2019 French Open picks, you need to see the tennis predictions from SportsLine's Sean Calvert.

The internationally-acclaimed tennis journalist has been cashing consistently for six years and just took down a huge score on Dominic Thiem winning Indian Wells at 80-1. Calvert is the same expert who called John Isner winning last year's Miami Open at 100-1. He's known for making legendary calls like Stan Wawrinka to win the 2014 Australian Open at 60-1 and Jack Sock to win the 2017 Paris Masters at 80-1.

And Calvert specializes in Grand Slam events. In the 2017 French Open, for instance, $100 bettors who tailed his picks returned more than $1,600.

Now, Calvert has broken down the 2019 French Open odds and analyzed every player's chances to win. We can tell you he believes Nadal is vulnerable despite the Spaniard looking sharp in the Italian Open final. It was Nadal's first tournament title this year.

"Nadal heads to Roland Garros in search of an unprecedented 12th Coupe des Mousquetaires," Calvert told SportsLine. "But despite winning the Italian Open, it hasn't been a consistently strong clay swing for him... What I've seen through much of his clay swing is an aging and slower version of Nadal who no longer looks capable of fending off an elite attacking opponent."

That's especially evident against an offensive juggernaut like Djokovic, who has a chance to hold all four Grand Slam titles at once for the second time in his career with a win in the French Open 2019. Djokovic holds a 15-11 advantage over Nadal in all finals and has lost just one clay court final against Nadal since the 2014 French Open. Nadal isn't worth the massive even money premium you'll need to pay for him, and there are far better values in the 2019 French Open field.

Given Nadal's vulnerability, Calvert is calling for the Spaniard to fall short of his third straight French Open crown. That opens the door for Djokovic or Federer to claim their second French Open, Thiem or Tsitsipas to break through for their first, or a long shot to come out of nowhere and shock the tennis world at the French Open 2019. Calvert breaks down each contender's chances and has zeroed in on three massive long shots worth considering.

