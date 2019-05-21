2019 French Open odds, picks, predictions: Tennis expert says Rafael Nadal primed for upset

Rafael Nadal goes for his 12th French Open title and 18th Grand Slam overall when play begins Sunday in the year's second tennis major at Roland Garros in Paris. The Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook pegs Nadal, the world's No. 2-ranked player, as the even-money favorite in the latest 2019 French Open odds, followed by Novak Djokovic (11-4), Dominic Thiem (11-2), Stefanos Tsitsipas (16-1), Roger Federer (20-1) and Alexander Zverev (25-1). Nadal had struggled on his beloved clay this year until winning last week's Italian Open. In the final, he dispatched world No. 1 Djokovic 6-0, 4-6, 6-1. The latter will look to bounce back and has a chance to hold all four Grand Slam titles at once for the second time in his career with a win in the French Open 2019. Before you make any 2019 French Open picks, see the tennis predictions from international tennis expert Sean Calvert.

The internationally-acclaimed tennis journalist has been cashing consistently for six years and just took down a huge score on Dominic Thiem winning Indian Wells at 80-1.

And Calvert specializes in Grand Slam events. In the 2017 French Open, for instance, $100 bettors who tailed his picks returned more than $1,600.

Now, Calvert has broken down the 2019 French Open odds and analyzed every player's chances to win. We can tell you he believes Nadal is vulnerable despite the Spaniard looking sharp in last Sunday's Italian Open final. It was Nadal's first tournament title this year.

"What I've seen through much of his clay swing is an older, slower version of Nadal who no longer looks capable of fending off an elite attacking opponent," Calvert told SportsLine. "And for him to lose to single-handed righties twice before Roland Garros is virtually unheard of."

"Dominic Thiem and Stefanos Tsitsipas have taken the game to Nadal with confidence and belief," Calvert said, referring to the clay-court circuit. "They've hit him off the court, which must be damaging to Nadal's own belief that he can win another Coupe des Mousquetaires."

Given Nadal's vulnerability, Calvert is calling for the Spaniard to fall short of his third straight French Open crown. That opens the door for Djokovic or Federer to claim their second French Open, Thiem or Tsitsipas to break through for their first, or a long shot to come out of nowhere and shock the tennis world at the French Open 2019. Calvert breaks down each contender's chances and has zeroed in on three massive long shots worth considering.

