2019 French Open odds, picks, top predictions: Proven tennis expert says Rafael Nadal primed for upset

No other player in men's tennis has dominated a single event the way Rafael Nadal has owned the French Open. With the men's 2019 French Open set to get underway on Sunday, May 26, Nadal is looking for an astonishing 12th title at Roland Garros. A win this year would also give him three in a row. But an intriguing 2019 French Open field of contenders stands in his way, including the legendary Roger Federer, who is set to play in this event for the first time since 2015. Federer is going off at 20-1 in the 2019 French Open odds. Other top 2019 French Open contenders include Novak Djokovic (9-4), Dominic Thiem (11-2) and Stefanos Tsitsipas (18-1), who all fall behind Nadal, who is going off at even money, on the French Open odds board. Before locking in any 2019 French Open picks of your own for the second men's major of the year, first be sure to see the tennis predictions from SportsLine handicapper Sean Calvert, given some of the huge calls he's made recently.

The internationally-acclaimed tennis journalist has been cashing consistently for six years and just took down a huge score on Dominic Thiem winning Indian Wells at 80-1. Calvert is the same expert who called John Isner winning last year's Miami Open at 100-1. He's known for making legendary calls like Stan Wawrinka to win the 2014 Australian Open at 60-1 and Jack Sock to win the 2017 Paris Masters at 80-1.

And Calvert specializes in Grand Slam events. In the 2017 French Open, for instance, $100 bettors who tailed his picks returned more than $1,600.

Now, Calvert has broken down the 2019 French Open odds and analyzed every player's chances to win. We can tell you that Calvert is fading Nadal as a value pick despite his strong history in this event.

Nadal has undoubtedly been king of clay courts throughout his career, but he was overwhelmed (4-6, 2-6) by Fabio Fognini in the semifinals of the 2019 Monte-Carlo Masters and lost to Thiem (4-6, 4-6) in the semifinals of the 2019 Barcelona Open as well.

Those losses, in addition to the fact that Nadal (32) is trying to fend off some potentially younger and stronger opponents, have Calvert steering completely clear of him at the even French Open 2019 odds that he's getting.

"What we've seen through much of this clay swing is, for me at least, an older, slower version of Nadal, who no longer looks capable of fending off an elite attacking opponent," Calvert told SportsLine. "And for him to lose to single-handed righties twice pre-Roland Garros is virtually unheard of."

Given Nadal's vulnerability, Calvert is calling for the Spaniard to fall short of his third straight French Open crown. That opens the door for Djokovic or Federer to claim their second French Open, Thiem or Tsitsipas to break through for their first, or a long shot to come out of nowhere and shock the tennis world at the French Open 2019. Calvert breaks down each contender's chances and has zeroed in on three massive long shots worth considering.

So who wins the 2019 French Open? And which massive long shots could shock tennis? Visit SportsLine now to see Sean Calvert's detailed French Open picks, all from the acclaimed international tennis expert who just nailed Dominic Thiem winning Indian Wells at 80-1.