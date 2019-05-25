2019 French Open odds, predictions: Top tennis expert picks long shot to win women's crown

The 2019 French Open is loaded with storylines as tennis' top players get set to converge on Roland Garros. The French Open 2019 gets underway on Sunday, May 26, and Serena Williams could re-write the history books with a victory in Paris. Williams will tie Margaret Court as the most decorated women's tennis player with 24 career Grand Slam single titles if she is able to stave off the competition at the 2019 French Open. However, the three-time French Open champion comes to this event hobbled after having to withdraw from her last three tournaments. She'll enter this year's tournament as the No. 10 seed, and the 2019 French Open odds list Williams among the Vegas favorites at 10-1. Defending champion Simona Halep (4-1) is favored to repeat, while Naomi Osaka (10-1), who's won the past two Grand Slam titles, will also be in heavy pursuit of her first French Open title. With so many storylines set to unfold at Roland Garros, you'll definitely want to see what SportsLine's accomplished tennis expert Gavin Mair has to say before locking in any 2019 French Open picks or predictions of your own.

An uncanny international women's tennis guru, Mair called Naomi Osaka winning the 2018 U.S. Open at 32-1 -- part of his mind-boggling two-year streak. Over that period, $100 bettors following Mair's tournament picks are up more than $21,000.

Now, Mair has analyzed the latest women's French Open odds 2019 and released his three best bets to win. All are 20-1 long shots or higher, including a massive 60-1 long shot.

One huge shocker Mair is calling for at the French Open 2019: Williams, a three-time champion and one of the top Vegas favorites, fails to win her 24th career Grand Slam title this week.

"Williams injured her ankle at the Australian Open, then retired at both Indian Wells and Miami before withdrawing from the Italian Open in Rome," Mair told SportsLine. "Even though she is 37 years old, I don't believe Williams to be as injured as she claims. For her there is only one reason she continues to play and that is to add to the 23 Grand Slam titles she already owns.

"Of her 23 Grand Slams, only three have been won at Roland Garros, and it would be a remarkable achievement for Serena to win this year's French Open," Mair continued. "In last year's tournament, Williams made the Round of 16 before withdrawing from her match with Maria Sharapova. If the draw opens up for her then she will be dangerous, but with Wimbledon approaching -- and with it a much stronger opportunity to add to her Grand Slam collection -- I don't expect her to take unnecessary risk in pursuit of winning in Paris."

