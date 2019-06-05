2019 French Open quarterfinals odds: Proven tennis expert reveals Novak Djokovic vs. Alexander Zverev picks

Top-seeded Novak Djokovic looks to continue his dominant play when he faces fifth-seeded Alexander Zverev in the 2019 French Open quarterfinals on Wednesday. The match begins at 9:15 a.m. ET from Roland Garros. Djokovic has won all 12 sets this tournament, dispatching three of his four opponents in under two hours. But Zverev -- who at 22 is a decade younger than Djokovic -- has won three of the five previous head-to-head matchups. Bookmakers list Djokovic as a -1050 favorite (risk $1,050 to win $100), with Zverev getting +640 (risk $100 to win $640) as the underdog in the latest Djokovic vs. Zverev odds. The over-under on sets is 3.5, and Djokovic is favored by 7.5 games, with a slew of other betting possibilities offered. Before you make any Djokovic vs. Zverev picks, you'll want to see what Sean Calvert picked, given the streak he's on.

The internationally-acclaimed tennis journalist is crushing the 2019 French Open quarterfinals. He said Rafael Nadal would destroy Kei Nishikori, recommending Nadal -9.5 games and their second set to last fewer than 8.5 games. The result? Nadal cruised, 6-1, 6-1, 6-3 -- two easy cashes for anyone who followed Calvert's advice. He also said Roger Federer would take care of Stan Wawrinka, and that's exactly what happened.

Calvert has been making uncanny tennis predictions for six years. He just took down a huge score on Dominic Thiem winning Indian Wells at 80-1; his other legendary calls include Wawrinka to win the 2014 Australian Open at 60-1, and Jack Sock to win the 2017 Paris Masters at 80-1.

Now, Calvert has broken down Djokovic vs. Zverev from every angle and released two best bets, including one plus-money pick. He's sharing them over at SportsLine.

Calvert knows Djokovic has been brilliant this clay-court season. He beat Jan-Lennard Struff on Monday (6-3, 6-2, 6-2) in surprisingly easy fashion.

"I expected Struff to push Djokovic closer than he did, but Djokovic was ready for him and neutralized Struff as few have managed to do so far this clay season, allowing Struff only 41 percent of the points on the German's second serve," Calvert told SportsLine, noting Stuff had been averaging 54 percent against the world's current Top-25 players.

But Calvert notes Zverev has had Djokovic's number, including winning their only previous encounter on clay. In that 2017 Italian Open final, Zverev rolled to a 6-4, 6-3 win.

Moreover, Zverev is more battle-tested for a potentially long match as he's survived two five-setters at the 2019 French Open.

Following his detailed analysis, Calvert locked in two best bets. Not only is he highly confident he has the Djokovic vs. Zverev winner, but he's going big on exactly how long the match lasts.

So who wins Djokovic vs. Zverev? And exactly how long does this quarterfinal last? Visit SportsLine now to get the two best bets from Sean Calvert, the acclaimed tennis journalist who's crushing the 2019 French Open quarterfinals.