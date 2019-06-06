2019 French Open quarterfinals odds: Proven tennis expert reveals top Novak Djokovic vs. Alexander Zverev picks

Dominant clay-court players clash Thursday in the 2019 French Open quarterfinals when top-seeded Novak Djokovic plays No. 5 seed Alexander Zverev. The match, pushed off one day due to rain, starts at 7:15 a.m. ET from Roland Garros. Djokovic has won 13 of his last 14 clay-court matches and is gunning for his fourth straight Grand Slam semifinals berth. He has not dropped a set in the 2019 French Open. Zverev has won eight straight matches on clay after defeating Fabio Fognini in four sets Monday. He has never reached the semis of a major. Sportsbooks list Djokovic as a -1050 favorite (risk $1,050 to win $100) in the latest Djokovic vs. Zverev odds, with Zverev getting +640 (risk $100 to win $640) as the underdog. The over-under on sets is 3.5, and Djokovic is favored by 7.5 games, with a slew of other betting possibilities offered. Before you make any Djokovic vs. Zverev picks, you'll want to see what Sean Calvert picked, given the streak he's on.

The internationally-acclaimed tennis journalist is crushing the 2019 French Open quarterfinals. He said Rafael Nadal would destroy Kei Nishikori, recommending Nadal -9.5 games and their second set to last fewer than 8.5 games. The result? Nadal cruised, 6-1, 6-1, 6-3 -- two easy cashes for anyone who followed Calvert's advice. He also said Roger Federer would take care of Stan Wawrinka, and that's exactly what happened.

Calvert has been making uncanny tennis predictions for six years. He just took down a huge score on Dominic Thiem winning Indian Wells at 80-1; his other legendary calls include Wawrinka to win the 2014 Australian Open at 60-1, and Jack Sock to win the 2017 Paris Masters at 80-1.

Now, Calvert has broken down Djokovic vs. Zverev from every angle and released two best bets, including one plus-money pick. He's sharing them over at SportsLine.

Calvert knows Djokovic has barely been tested in the 2019 French Open, including Monday when he overpowered Jan-Lennard Struff, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2. In his last seven sets, Djokovic has not been broken.

But Calvert also notes Zverev -- who at 22 is a decade younger than Djokovic -- has won three of their five head-to-head matchups. One of those encounters came on clay: In the 2017 Italian Open final, Zverev notched an eye-opening 6-4, 6-3 win.

Then last November, in the ATP Finals, Zverev announced himself as a superstar-in-waiting. After losing to Djokovic in the round-robin stage, he dismantled the world's top-ranked player in straight sets for the championship. That was Zverev's biggest career moment -- until Thursday, potentially.

Following his exhaustive analysis, Calvert locked in two best bets. Not only is he highly confident he has the Djokovic vs. Zverev winner, he's wagering on exactly how long the match lasts.

So who wins Djokovic vs. Zverev? And exactly how long does this quarterfinal last? Visit SportsLine now to get the two best bets from Sean Calvert, the acclaimed tennis journalist who's crushing the 2019 French Open quarterfinals.