2019 French Open scores, results: Rafael Nadal, Ashleigh Barty win titles at Roland Garros

The 123rd French Open has wrapped up at Roland Garros in Paris, with Rafael Nadal and Ashleigh Barty winning singles titles. We have notable results from the 2019 French Open below.

2019 French Open results

Notable men's singles results

Finals

No. 2 Rafael Nadal defeats No. 4 Dominic Thiem 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1

Semifinals

No. 2 Rafael Nadal defeats No. 3 Roger Federer 6-3, 6-4, 6-2

No. 4 Dominic Thiem defeats No. 1 Novak Djokovic 6-2, 3-6, 7-5, 5-7, 7-5



Quarterfinals

No. 2 Rafael Nadal defeats No. 7 Kei Nishikori 6-1, 6-1, 6-3

No. 3 Roger Federer defeats No. 24 Stan Wawrinka 7-6, 4-6, 7-6, 6-4

No. 4 Dominic Thiem defeats No. 10 Karen Khachanov 6-2, 6-4, 6-2

No. 1 Novak Djokovic defeats No. 5 Alexander Zverev 7-5, 6-2, 6-2

Round of 16

No. 3 Roger Federer defeats Leonardo Mayer 6-2, 6-3, 6-3

No. 2 Rafael Nadal defeats Juan Ignacio Londero 6-2, 6-3, 6-3

No. 24 Stan Wawrinka defeats No. 6 Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6, 5-7, 6-4, 3-6, 8-6

No. 1 Novak Djokovic defeats Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3, 6-2, 6-2

Round of 32

No. 1 Novak Djokovic defeats Salvatore Caruso 6-3, 6-3, 6-2

No. 8 Juan Martin del Potro defeats Jordan Thompson 6-4, 6-4, 6-0

No. 14 Gael Monfils defeats Antoine Hoang 6-3, 6-2, 6-3

No. 3 Roger Federer defeats Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-1, 7-6

No. 2 Rafael Nadal defeats No. 27 David Goffin 6-1, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3

No. 7 Kei Nishikori defeats No. 31 Laslo Dere 6-4, 6-7, 6-3, 4-6, 8-6

Round of 64

No. 5 Alexander Zverev defeats Mikael Ymer 6-1, 6-3, 7-6

No. 1 Novak Djokovic defeats Henri Laaksonen 6-1, 6-4, 6-3

No. 4 Dominic Thiem defeats Alexander Bublik 6-3, 6-7, 6-3, 7-5

No. 13 Borna Coric defeats Lloyd Harris 6-2, 6-3, 7-6

No. 2 Rafael Nadal defeats Yannick Maden 6-1, 6-2, 6-4

No. 3 Roger Federer defeats Oscar Otte 6-4, 6-3, 6-4

Notable women's singles results

Finals

No. 8 Ashleigh Barty defeats Marketa Vondrousova 6-1, 6-3

Semifinals

Marketa Vondrousova defeats No. 26 Johanna Konta 7-5, 7-6

No. 8 Ashleigh Barty defeats Amanda Anisimova 6-7, 6-3, 6-3

Quarterfinals

No. 24 Johanna Konta defeats No. 7 Sloane Stephens 6-1, 6-4

Marketa Vondrousova defeats No. 31 Petra Martic 7-6, 7-5

Amanda Anisimova defeats No. 3 Simona Halep 6-2, 6-4

No. 8 Ashleigh Barty defeats No. 14 Madison Keys 6-3, 7-5

Round of 16

No. 7 Sloane Stephens defeats No. 16 Garbine Muguruza 6-4, 6-3

Marketa Vondrousova defeats No. 12 Anastasija Sevastova 6-2, 6-0

No. 26 Johanna Konta defeats No. 23 Donna Vekic 6-2, 6-4

No. 8 Ashleigh Barty defeats Sofia Kenin 6-3, 3-6, 6-0

No. 14 Madison Keys defeats Katerina Siniakova 6-2, 6-4

Round of 32

Katerina Siniakova defeats No. 1 Naomi Osaka 6-4, 6-2



No. 14 Madison Keys defests Anna Blinkova 6-3, 6-7, 6-4

No. 7 Sloane Stephens defeats Polona Hercog 6-3, 5-7, 6-4

No. 31 Petra Martic defeats No. 2 Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 6-3

No. 19 Garbine Muguruza defeats No. 9 Elina Svitolina 6-3, 6-3

No. 12 Anastasija Sevastova defeats No. 20 Elise Mertens 6-7, 6-4, 11-9

Marketa Vondrousova defeats No. 28 Carla Suarez Navarro 6-4, 6-4



Sofia Kenin defeats No. 10 Serena Williams 6-2, 7-5



Round of 64