2019 French Open scores, schedule: Match results, dates, times at Roland Garros

The 123rd French Open is underway at Roland Garros in Paris, and both men's and women's contenders will be going at it until almost mid-June in a hunt for championships at the second Grand Slam event of the 2019 tennis season.

As big names like Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Naomi Osaka look for continued tourney success, keep it locked right here at CBS Sports for updates and results all the way through the men's and women's singles finals.

2019 French Open results

Notable men's singles results

Quarterfinals

No. 2 Rafael Nadal defeats No. 7 Kei Nishikori 6-1, 6-1, 6-3

No. 3 Roger Federer defeats No. 24 Stan Wawrinka 7-6, 4-6, 7-6, 6-4

Round of 16

No. 3 Roger Federer defeats Leonardo Mayer 6-2, 6-3, 6-3

No. 2 Rafael Nadal defeats Juan Ignacio Londero 6-2, 6-3, 6-3

No. 24 Stan Wawrinka defeats No. 6 Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6, 5-7, 6-4, 3-6, 8-6

No. 1 Novak Djokovic defeats Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3, 6-2, 6-2

Round of 32

No. 1 Novak Djokovic defeats Salvatore Caruso 6-3, 6-3, 6-2

No. 8 Juan Martin del Potro defeats Jordan Thompson 6-4, 6-4, 6-0

No. 14 Gael Monfils defeats Antoine Hoang 6-3, 6-2, 6-3

No. 3 Roger Federer defeats Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-1, 7-6

No. 2 Rafael Nadal defeats No. 27 David Goffin 6-1, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3

No. 7 Kei Nishikori defeats No. 31 Laslo Dere 6-4, 6-7, 6-3, 4-6, 8-6

Round of 64

No. 5 Alexander Zverev defeats Mikael Ymer 6-1, 6-3, 7-6

No. 1 Novak Djokovic defeats Henri Laaksonen 6-1, 6-4, 6-3

No. 4 Dominic Thiem defeats Alexander Bublik 6-3, 6-7, 6-3, 7-5

No. 13 Borna Coric defeats Lloyd Harris 6-2, 6-3, 7-6

No. 2 Rafael Nadal defeats Yannick Maden 6-1, 6-2, 6-4

No. 3 Roger Federer defeats Oscar Otte 6-4, 6-3, 6-4

Notable women's singles results

Quarterfinals

No. 24 Johanna Konta defeats No. 7 Sloane Stephens 6-1, 6-4

Marketa Vondrousova defeats No. 31 Petra Martic 7-6, 7-5

Round of 16

No. 7 Sloane Stephens defeats No. 16 Garbine Muguruza 6-4, 6-3

Marketa Vondrousova defeats No. 12 Anastasija Sevastova 6-2, 6-0

No. 26 Johanna Konta defeats No. 23 Donna Vekic 6-2, 6-4

No. 8 Ashleigh Barty defeats Sofia Kenin 6-3, 3-6, 6-0

No. 14 Madison Keys defeats Katerina Siniakova 6-2, 6-4

Round of 32

Katerina Siniakova defeats No. 1 Naomi Osaka 6-4, 6-2



No. 14 Madison Keys defests Anna Blinkova 6-3, 6-7, 6-4

No. 7 Sloane Stephens defeats Polona Hercog 6-3, 5-7, 6-4

No. 31 Petra Martic defeats No. 2 Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 6-3

No. 19 Garbine Muguruza defeats No. 9 Elina Svitolina 6-3, 6-3

No. 12 Anastasija Sevastova defeats No. 20 Elise Mertens 6-7, 6-4, 11-9

Marketa Vondrousova defeats No. 28 Carla Suarez Navarro 6-4, 6-4



Sofia Kenin defeats No. 10 Serena Williams 6-2, 7-5



Round of 64

No. 10 Serena Williams defeats Kurumi Nara 6-3, 6-2

No. 8 Ashleigh Barty defeats Danielle Rose Collins 7-5, 6-1

No. 1 Naomi Osaka defeats Victoria Azarenka 4-6, 7-5, 6-3

Amanda Anisimova defeats No. 11 Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 6-2

Iga Swiatek defeats No. 16 Wang Qiang 6-3, 6-0

Anna Blinkova defeats No. 24 Caroline Garcia 1-6, 6-4, 6-4

2019 French Open schedule

Notable men's singles matches

Quarterfinals

No. 4 Dominic Thiem vs. No. 10 Karen Khachanov (June 5, 9:15 a.m.)

No. 1 Novak Djokovic vs. No. 5 Alexander Zverev (June 5, 9:15 a.m.)

Semifinals

No. 3 Rafael Nadal vs. No. 3 Roger Federer (June 7, TBD)

Notable women's singles matches

Quarterfinals

No. 3 Simona Halep vs. Amanda Anisimova (June 5, 8 a.m.)



No. 8 Ashleigh Barty vs. No. 14 Madison Keys (June 5, 8 a.m.)

Note: All times Eastern and subject to change