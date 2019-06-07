2019 French Open women's final: How to watch, stream No. 8 Ashleigh Barty vs. Marketa Vondrousova

For the first time in six years, the French Open women's final will not feature either Serena Williams or Simona Halep, who have combined for three singles Grand Slams at Roland Garros since 2013.

That doesn't mean this year's championship will be any less intriguing, however, with No. 8 Ash Barty and Marketa Vondrousova set to represent the underdogs in their head-to-head clay-court clash for 2019's title this weekend.

The 23-year-old Barty is no stranger to the spotlight, entering the tournament as the top-ranked Australian in both singles and doubles, winning the 2018 US Open in the latter category and upsetting Halep, the reigning French Open champ, at this year's Sydney International. But this is also the first time she's ever advanced past a singles Grand Slam quarterfinal, downing No. 14 Madison Keys in the quarterfinals and then outlasting Amanda Anisimova, who eliminated Halep, in the semis.

Vondrousova, meanwhile, came into the Open as an even bigger long shot. The unseeded 19-year-old Czech standout is perhaps best known for her success in girls' doubles back in 2015, when she claimed Junior Grand Slam titles at the French and Australian Opens. She's also yet to crack the top 35 of worldwide singles rankings, and yet here she is, set to square off with Barty in one of the biggest matches of the tennis season following upsets of No. 12 Anastasija Sevastova, No. 31 Petra Martic and No. 26 Johanna Konta, who had previously beaten No. 7 Sloane Stephens.

Here's everything you need to know to catch the two women go at it for the 2019 French Open championship:

How to watch

Date: Saturday, June 8

Time: 9 a.m. ET

Location: Philippe-Chatrier Court at Stade Roland Garros (Paris, France)

TV: NBC, Tennis Channel

Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Note: fuboTV can be streamed on multiple platforms, including streaming devices, computer browsers, Smart TVs, mobile devices, tablets, and more. Among the connected devices: Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, iOS and Roku.