2019 French Open women's final odds, predictions: Proven tennis expert reveals Barty vs. Vondrousova picks

Marketa Vondrousova tries to become the first teenager to win a Grand Slam title in 13 years when the Czech sensation plays Australia's Ashleigh Barty in the 2019 French Open final on Saturday. The match begins at 8 a.m. ET from Roland Garros. Vondrousova, 19, is vying to follow in the footsteps of Maria Sharapova, who won the 2006 U.S. Open at age 19. She has not dropped a set in Paris, rallying from an early deficit to beat Johanna Konta 7-5, 7-6 in Friday's semifinals. Barty, the No. 8 seed, also came from behind in her semi, taking out American teen Amanda Anisimova 6-7, 6-3, 6-3. Bookmakers list Barty as a -156 favorite (risk $156 to win $100) in the latest Barty vs. Vondrousova odds, with Vondrousova getting +132 (risk $100 to win $132) as the underdog. The over-under on total games is 25 and Barty is favored by 2.5 on the game spread. Before you make any Barty vs. Vondrousova picks or 2019 French Open women's final predictions, you'll want to hear what SportsLine's Gavin Mair has to say.

Mair knows Barty is 2-0 all-time against Vondrousova, with each victory (Cincinnati Masters 2018, Birmingham 2017) coming in straight sets. Barty is the first Australian woman to reach the French Open final since Sam Stosur in 2010. With her lethal backhand slice, Barty has kept every opponent off-balance.

But just because the 23-year-old Barty is ranked much higher and is undefeated against Vondrousova doesn't mean the Australian will win the coveted French Open 2019 title.

"It has to be highlighted how vulnerable Barty looked for long stretches of that match" against Anisimova, Mair told SportsLine. "Vondrousova, on the other hand, showed remarkable courage as she fought off set points and break deficits in both the first and second set to usurp Johanna Konta. It was a performance of great maturity."

