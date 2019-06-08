2019 French Open women's final odds, predictions: Top tennis expert reveals Barty vs. Vondrousova picks

The 2019 French Open women's final comes down to a pair of names that few saw coming when this tournament opened at Roland Garros in late May. Favorites Simona Halep, Kiki Bertens, Naomi Osaka, Sloane Stephens and Serena Williams have all gone down, leaving Australian Ashleigh Barty and 19-year old Czech Marketa Vondrousova left to battle in the finals at 8 a.m. ET on Saturday. Barty entered the women's French Open 2019 as a 20-1 long shot, while Vondrousova came in even higher at 60-1. In this match, Vegas gives the edge to Barty, who is going off at -156 French Open odds (risk $156 to win $100), with Vondrousova getting +132 (risk $100 to win $132) in the latest Barty vs. Vondrousova odds. Barty is favored by 2.5 on the game spread and the over-under for total games is 25. Before making any Barty vs. Vondrousova picks of your own, be sure to see the 2019 French Open women's final predictions from women's tennis expert Gavin Mair, given that he was one of the few handicappers dialed in enough to see what was coming before the tournament even started.

Mair is the international women's tennis expert who recommended backing Vondrousova at 60-1 to win the title one week before the French Open began. He's the same expert called Naomi Osaka winning last year's U.S. Open at 32-1.

Over the past two years, Mair is up an astounding 213 units on his tennis futures picks. That means if you had simply placed $100 on each of those picks, you'd be up $21,300.

Mair knows these players and their tendencies in pressure situations better than anyone covering the tour. After breaking down Barty vs. Vondrousova like only he can, Mair locked in three French Open best bets. He's sharing them only over at SportsLine.

Mair knows Barty is 2-0 all-time against Vondrousova, with each victory (Cincinnati Masters 2018, Birmingham 2017) coming in straight sets. Barty is the first Australian woman to reach the French Open final since Sam Stosur in 2010. With her lethal backhand slice, Barty has kept every opponent off-balance.

But just because the 23-year-old Barty is ranked much higher and is undefeated against Vondrousova doesn't mean the Australian will win the coveted French Open 2019 title.

Mair has also considered that Vondrousova has been an extremely difficult out in the 2019 French Open women's bracket. In the process of trying to become the first teenager to win a Grand Slam title in 13 years, Vondrousova has taken down four of the top 31 seeds thus far.

She rolled through the first four rounds of the French Open 2019 with relative ease and then showed "remarkable courage," as Mair described it, while fending off multiple set points against Johanna Konta in the semifinals. Despite tighter matches in the quarterfinals and semifinals, Vondrousova has yet to drop a set in this tournament.

Barty, meanwhile, was pushed to a third set by 17-year-old American Amanda Anismova in the semifinals, so Vondrousova knows that her overall lack of experience shouldn't keep her from contending on Saturday.

Not only is Mair picking who wins the 2019 French Open women's final, he's also predicting how long the match -- and the first set -- lasts. You can see all of his picks exclusively at SportsLine.

So who wins the 2019 French Open women's final? And exactly how long does the match last? Visit SportsLine now to see Gavin Mair's three best bets for Barty vs. Vondrousova, all from the international expert who backed Vondrousova at 60-1 before the tournament.