2019 French Open women's quarterfinals odds: Proven tennis expert reveals Madison Keys vs. Ashleigh Barty picks

American Madison Keys, 24, aims for her second straight French Open semifinal berth when she faces Australian Ashleigh Barty, 23, on Wednesday. The must-see quarterfinal matching rising stars begins at 8 a.m. ET from Roland Garros. Seeded 14th, Keys advanced Monday with a straight-set win and has now made the quarterfinals in five of her last seven majors. Barty, the No. 8 seed, is coming off a three-set victory over Sofia Kenin and will appear in her second consecutive Grand Slam quarterfinal. Keys and Barty split their two previous head-to-head matches.

Mair knows Keys handled Barty in the 2017 French Open (6-3, 6-2), but Barty returned the favor this February in the Fed Cup, winning 6-4, 6-1. In the most recent match, Mair noted to SportsLine, "Barty won 12 of the final 14 games and coaxed a whopping 31 errors from Keys' racket."

"However, Barty is very happy playing on an indoor surface but has yet to show she is a top-level player on clay," he added.

While Keys has more clay-court experience and won her first clay-court title in April in Charleston, S.C., Barty's game -- especially her kick service and slice -- is uniquely suited for the surface.

Neither player has faced an especially difficult draw. Keys easily handled the best opponent either player has faced, Katerina Siniakova, 6-2, 6-4.

