2019 French Open women's quarterfinals odds: Proven tennis expert reveals Sloane Stephens vs. Johanna Konta picks

American Sloane Stephens and Britain's Johanna Konta play Tuesday with a spot in the 2019 French Open semifinals on the line. The match begins at 8 a.m. ET from Roland Garros. Stephens, the No. 7 seed, is coming off a straight-sets win over 2016 champion Garbine Muguruza and looking to reach the French Open semis for the second straight year. Konta, the No. 26 seed, also advanced in straight sets and has looked near-dominant on clay this year. Konta is 2-0 all-time versus Stephens. Still, sportsbooks list Stephens as a -156 favorite (risk $156 to win $100) in the latest Konta vs. Stephens odds, with Konta getting +132 (risk $100 to win $132) as the underdog. Stephens also is favored by 2.5 on the "game spread. Before you make any Konta vs. Stephens picks or 2019 French Open predictions, you'll want to see what women's tennis guru Gavin Mair has to say.

Mair is the famed expert who correctly predicted Naomi Osaka, then a 32-1 long shot, would win the 2018 U.S. Open. Over the past two years, Mair is up an astounding 213 units on his tennis futures picks. If you had simply placed $100 on each of those picks, you'd be up $21,300.

Mair knows Konta, Britain's No. 1 player, has shown steadier form lately. When Konta, 28, played Stephens, 26, in the Italian Open second round last month, Konta rallied to win 6-7, 6-4, 6-1 and went on to reach the tourney final.

"Konta's key to success in Rome was for her to consistently take the attacking initiative in the rallies and hit a high percentage of first serves," Mair told SportsLine. "This tactic was effective at taking away Stephens' superior defenses."

However, Mair notes, Stephens doesn't always emphasize warm-up tournaments like she prioritizes majors. Stephens made the French Open final last year, falling in three sets to Simona Halep. She owns one grand slam title, the 2017 U.S. Open.

"World No. 7 Stephens is a well-rounded player equally capable in defense as in attack, and I don't foresee her giving Konta as easy a ride as she had in Rome," he said.

Following his meticulous breakdown of that match as well as every other match these two have played on clay, Mair isolated two best bets for Konta vs. Stephens on Tuesday. One of them is a bold pick that would return a nearly 3-1 payday.

