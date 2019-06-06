2019 French Open women's semifinals odds: Tennis expert reveals Barty vs. Anisimova, Konta vs. Vondrousova picks

The 2019 French Open women's semifinals bring unexpected matchups involving players seeded no higher than eighth, with nary a Grand Slam title among them. The action begins at 5 a.m. ET Friday from Roland Garros in Paris. American sensation Amanda Anisimova, 17, who stunned defending French Open champ Simona Halep 6-4, 6-2 on Thursday, takes on No. 8-seeded Australian Ashleigh Barty. In the other semi, Britain's Johanna Konta, the No. 26 seed, faces surprising Czech player Marketa Vondrousova. Sportsbooks list Barty as a -184 favorite (risk $184 to win $100) over Anisimova, who's getting +154 (risk $100 to win $154) in the latest Barty vs. Anisimova odds. Konta is a -130 favorite (risk $130 to win $100) in the latest Konta vs. Vondrousova odds, with Vondrousova getting +110 (risk $100 to win $110) as the underdog. Before you make any Barty vs. Anisimova picks or Konta vs. Vondrousova picks, you'll want to see the 2019 French Open picks and predictions from Gavin Mair, given the streak he's on.

Mair knows Anisimova is aiming to be the youngest French Open champion since Monica Seles in 1990. Anisimova, who has not dropped a set at Roland Garros, hit 25 winners in dispatching Halep while showing tremendous power from both sides.

But, Mair noted to SportsLine, "how does a youngster react to her victory over the best clay court player in the world?"

No one has had an answer yet for Barty's backhand slice. She handled American Madison Keys on Thursday, 6-3, 7-5, and is now favored to win the tournament. Barty's unique style can be difficult to deal with, especially for a player like Anisimova who has never faced her. Barty is 25-5 this year, including 9-2 on clay.

Looking at the other semi, Mair called Vondrousova -- his long shot pick two weeks ago to win the tournament -- "the most talented of the four players remaining." But he also noted how Konta has warmed up to playing on clay.

"Two months ago it was far fetched to predict that Johanna Konta would be a factor in the latter stages of the French Open -- a tournament played on a clay surface that she had never before shown any liking for," Mair told SportsLine. "Konta has learned how to master the surface using her attacking approach and now finds herself in a quartet of unlikely quarterfinalists."

