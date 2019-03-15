2019 Indian Wells odds, women's semifinals predictions: Tennis insider picks Elina Svitolina vs. Bianca Andreescu

World No. 6 Elina Svitolina will play her third semifinal this season when she faces breakout 18-year-old Canadian Bianca Andreescu on Friday at Indian Wells, Calif., in the 2019 BNP Paribas Open. Svitolina needed nearly six hours to win her fourth-round and quarterfinal matches -- both went three sets -- while Andreescu cruised into the semis, losing just one game against two-time Grand Slam champ Garbine Muguruza in the quarters. The Ukrainian, who owns 13 singles titles, has never faced the teen sensation.

Mair knows Andreescu has exceeded all expectations while becoming the talk of the tennis world. "The 18-year-old was given a Wild Card by the tournament organizers to allow her to enter the main draw, as she did not hold a high enough world ranking in the weeks leading up to the tournament," Mair told SportsLine.

"In fairness, Andreescu totally deserved her Wild Card, as she has has a remarkable start to the 2019 season. Prior to the first tournament of the season, Andreescu was ranked No. 156 in the world. However, she has already made a main tour final in Auckland this year and won an ITF event at Newport Beach at the end of January."

But just because Andreescu comes in hot doesn't mean she'll win or provide value on the money line.

"Svitolina is a very different player stylistically to Muguruza," he continued. "While Muguruza likes to dictate play with powerful ground strokes, Svitolina is a submission expert who builds her playing style on a consistent approach from first ball to last."

