2019 Miami Open odds, picks, predictions: Dialed-in tennis expert says Roger Federer primed for upset

The 2019 Miami Open gets underway on Wednesday at a new location, as the prestigious tournament is being played at Hard Rock Stadium after 30 years in Key Biscayne. Novak Djokovic, who has won three straight Grand Slams, opens as the +146 favorite (risk $100 to win $146) to capture the Miami Open for the seventh time. Bookmakers list Roger Federer next at +350; he's taken this crown three times, most recently in 2017. The next level of contenders all are priced at +1400 apiece: Dominic Thiem, Milos Raonic and Alexander Zverer. Last week at Indian Wells, Thiem beat Federer for the title. Before you make your 2019 Miami Open picks, see what SportsLine's acclaimed international tennis expert Sean Calvert has to say.

Calvert knows this tournament better than anyone. Last year at the Miami Open, he and his followers cashed in huge on John Isner to win at 100-1. That's right, 100-1. Calver also nailed Daniil Medvedev winning the 2018 Tokyo Open at 45-1. In 2014, Calvert even called Stan Wawrinka's shocking Australian Open championship, a legendary call that rewarded Calvert's followers with a colossal 60-1 payout. That was the only time in the last 13 years someone not named Federer, Nadal or Djokovic won that event, and Calvert saw it coming.

Plus, Calvert nailed Juan Martin del Potro beating Federer at Indian Wells last year, earning a sweet 16-1 payout for anyone who listened to his pre-tournament advice on who to back for the championship. Anyone who has followed Calvert is way, way up.

Now, Calvert has broken down the Miami Open men's draw and found extreme value on three players, all of whom would return hefty payouts.

We can tell you Calvert isn't going with Federer. In fact, Calvert said it's worth taking a shot on Karen Kachanaov to win Federer's quarter of the draw at +900 instead. "At Federer's age, it's quite possible his body won't allow him to go deep in back-to-back tournaments, and there's a chance Khachanov could be the one to benefit from any slip-up by Federer," Calvert told SportsLine.

"Khachanov has gone back to his old Wilson racket now after failing to get on with his new Head one, and similarly to Nikoloz Basilashvili, he has the power to hit winners on this slow surface," he continued. "The opposition in Khachanov's part of the draw looks weak, with Kevin Anderson not having played since January due to an elbow injury, while Grigor Dimitrov is in the same boat and has a poor record in Miami."

Calvert also is going big on two other long shots, including one he loves to win it all. Remember, Calvert called a 100-1 shot winning this tournament last year, so you should see his picks before making any of your own.

Who wins the 2019 Miami Open? And which long shots stun the tennis world? Visit SportsLine now to see Sean Calvert's long shot pick to win the 2019 Miami Open, all from the acclaimed expert who called John Isner winning last year's Miami Open at 100-1.