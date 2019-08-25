2019 U.S. Open odds, picks, best predictions: Tennis expert says Alexander Zverev primed for upset

The 2019 U.S. Open, the final tennis major of the year, begins on Monday from the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. The 2019 U.S. Open bracket is set, with Novak Djokovic, the overall Vegas favorite at +115, facing Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena in the opening round. Rafael Nadal, who's listed at +300 in the latest 2019 U.S. Open odds, will square off against Australia's John Millman in his opener, while Roger Federer (+750) will take on Sumit Nagal. One year ago, Djokovic defeated Juan Martín del Potro 6-3, 7-6, 6-3 to earn his third U.S. Open title. Other top 2019 U.S. Open contenders according to Vegas include Daniil Medvedev (+1400), Dominic Thiem (+3200) and Alexander Zverev (+3500), and a total of six players are listed at lower than 40-1. Before you make any 2019 U.S. Open picks or tennis predictions, see what renowned tennis handicapper Sean Calvert has to say.

The race for the all-time lead in Grand Slam singles titles heads to Flushing, N.Y., when the year's final major, the 2019 U.S. Open, begins on Monday. Roger Federer leads the way with 20 career major championships, followed by Rafael Nadal with 18 and Novak Djokovic with 16. But it's Djokovic who enters as the odds-on favorite after already winning the Australian Open and Wimbledon this year. He also won his third U.S. Open crown last year. Bookmakers list the world's top-ranked player as a -110 favorite (risk $110 to win $100) in the latest 2019 U.S. Open odds. Nadal (4-1) and Federer (6-1) are next, followed by Daniil Medvedev (12-1), Alexander Zverev (20-1), Stefanos Tsitsipas (30-1), Dominic Thiem (30-1), Nick Kyrgios (30-1), Marin Cilic (40-1), Stan Wawrinka (40-1) and Karen Khachanov (40-1). Before you make any 2019 U.S. Open picks or tennis predictions, see what renowned tennis handicapper Sean Calvert has to say.

Calvert is red-hot this year. In March, he took down a huge score on Dominic Thiem winning Indian Wells at 80-1 and then he called Adrian Mannarino's Libema Open title at 25-1. At Wimbledon last month, Calvert told his followers to grab 3-1 odds on Djokovic facing Federer in the final, adding Djokovic would win it all. The result: Djokovic and Federer cruised into the finals, with Djokovic winning the 4 hour, 57-minute final for his fifth Wimbledon crown. Anyone who followed Calvert's advice was handsomely rewarded.

Moreover, Calvert absolutely owns the U.S. Open. Since 2013, $100 players following his U.S. Open picks are up nearly $7,200.

For the U.S. Open 2019, we can tell you Calvert wants no part of Alexander Zverev, even though he's the sixth-ranked player in the world and one of the Vegas favorites. The 22-year-old German has made two French Open quarterfinals, but he has never made it out of the third round at the U.S. Open.

Zverev's coach, Ivan Lendl, left him during the offseason and the general belief is that Zverev is holding himself back from what he could be: an aggressive baseliner with a 140 mph serve. Zverev has gone just 10-6 on hard surfaces this season and he's just 2-6 against top-20 opposition. Despite his obvious talent, a deep run doesn't appear to be in the cards at the U.S. Open 2019. He'll start his journey through the U.S. Open bracket 2019 against Radu Albot, who's ranked 40th in the world.

