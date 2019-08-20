2019 U.S. Open odds, picks, predictions: Proven tennis expert says Alexander Zverev primed for upset

Novak Djokovic looks to extend his U.S. Open dominance when the year's final major gets underway on Monday, Aug. 26 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, N.Y. Not only has Djokovic, the world's No. 1 player, won four of the last five Grand Slam tournaments, including last year's U.S. Open, he's also played in seven of the last nine finals at Flushing Meadows. Djokovic has won 16 Grand Slam titles, two behind Rafael Nadal and four shy of Roger Federer's all-time record. He has three U.S. Open singles crowns as well. Djokovic lost in the semifinals of the Cincinnati Masters last week, but bookmakers still peg the 32-year-old Serb as the odds-on -110 favorite (risk $110 to win $100) in the latest 2019 U.S. Open odds. Nadal (4-1) and Federer (6-1) are the other top 2019 U.S. Open contenders according to Vegas, followed by Daniil Medvedev (12-1), Alexander Zverev (20-1), Stefanos Tsitsipas (30-1), Dominic Thiem (30-1) and Nick Kyrgios (30-1). Before you make any 2019 U.S. Open picks or tennis predictions, see what renowned tennis handicapper Sean Calvert has to say.

Calvert is red-hot this year. In March, he took down a huge score on Dominic Thiem winning Indian Wells at 80-1 and then he called Adrian Mannarino's Libema Open title at 25-1. At Wimbledon last month, Calvert told his followers to grab 3-1 odds on Djokovic facing Federer in the final, adding Djokovic would win it all. The result: Djokovic and Federer cruised into the finals, with Djokovic winning the 4 hour, 57-minute final for his fifth Wimbledon crown. Anyone who followed Calvert's advice was handsomely rewarded.

Moreover, Calvert absolutely owns the U.S. Open. Since 2013, $100 players following his U.S. Open picks are up nearly $7,200.

For the U.S. Open 2019, we can tell you Calvert wants no part of Thiem, even though he's one of the favorites to win it all and the fourth-ranked player in the world. Thiem, a 25-year-old Austrian, made the U.S. Open quarterfinals last year, but he's just 22-10 on hard courts this season and has yet to win a major on any surface.

"Thiem will try hard and with a good draw may make the final eight, but hard courts are not his forte," Calvert told SportsLine. "I'd want to add a zero to his odds and make it 300-1 instead of 30-1 before backing him here." Thiem was bounced in the first round at Wimbledon by 65th-ranked Sam Querrey.

