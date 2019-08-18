2019 U.S. Open odds, picks, predictions: Tennis expert says Alexander Zverev primed for upset

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic goes for his fifth Grand Slam title in his last six tries when the 2019 U.S. Open begins on Aug. 26 from Flushing Meadows in New York. The year's final major emanates from the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Djokovic captured Wimbledon last month, beating Roger Federer in the tournament's longest-ever final after also taking the Australian Open in January. Rafael Nadal, the world's second-ranked player, interrupted Djokovic's streak with his French Open championship in June. Bookmakers list Djokovic, who has 16 major titles, as a -110 favorite (risk $110 to win $100) to win it all in the latest 2019 U.S. Open odds, followed by Nadal (9-2), Federer (6-1), Alexander Zverev (16-1), Stefanos Tsitsipas (30-1), Dominic Thiem (30-1), Stan Wawrinka (30-1) and Nick Kyrgios (30-1). Before you make any 2019 U.S. Open picks or tennis predictions, see what famed tennis handicapper Sean Calvert has to say.

Calvert is red-hot this year. In March, he took down a huge score on Dominic Thiem winning Indian Wells at 80-1 and then he called Adrian Mannarino's Libema Open title at 25-1. At Wimbledon last month, Calvert told his followers to grab 3-1 odds on Djokovic facing Federer in the final, adding Djokovic would win it all. The result: Djokovic and Federer cruised into the finals, with Djokovic winning the 4 hour, 57-minute final for his fifth Wimbledon crown. Anyone who followed Calvert's advice was handsomely rewarded.

Moreover, Calvert absolutely owns the U.S. Open. Since 2013, $100 players following his U.S. Open picks are up nearly $7,200.

For the U.S. Open 2019, we can tell you Calvert wants no part of Zverev, saying the 22-year-old German has no business being the fourth favorite at 16-1. "He is in such woeful form this season that I don't expect him to make it past the first couple of rounds unless he gets a really favorable draw," Calvert told SportsLine. "Former coach Ivan Lendl left him recently, hinting that off-the-court issues are holding Zverev back, and that looks to be the case, as his level has dipped massively this year to the point where he's barely top-100 level right now, and that's being generous."

Calvert is highly confident he has the 2019 U.S. Open winner, and he's also targeting three long shots who could stun the tennis world. Given his track record, you should see his picks and analysis before locking in your 2019 U.S. Open picks.

Who wins the 2019 U.S. Open? And which massive long shots stun the tennis world? Visit SportsLine now to see Sean Calvert's coveted U.S. Open picks, all from the renowned expert who's returned nearly $7,200 on his U.S. Open bets.