2019 U.S. Open odds, picks, predictions: Top tennis expert says Alexander Zverev primed for upset

Defending champion Novak Djokovic enters the 2019 U.S. Open as the odds-on favorite, but a fifth Grand Slam title in his last six majors is no sure thing. For one thing, Djokovic lost last week in the Cincinnati Masters to rising Russian star Daniil Medvedev, who was uncorking 128 mph second serves. And the U.S. Open has been less predictable than other majors. In fact, before Djokovic's victory last year, the previous four winners were Rafael Nadal, Stan Wawrinka, Djokovic and Marin Cilic. Djokovic, 32, will have to fend off a slew of dangerous challengers when the year's final major begins on Monday, Aug. 26 from Flushing, N.Y. Bookmakers list the 32-year-old Serb as the -110 favorite (risk $110 to win $100) to win it all in the latest 2019 U.S. Open odds. Nadal (4-1) and Roger Federer (6-1) are lurking next, followed by Medvedev (12-1), Alexander Zverev (20-1), Stefanos Tsitsipas (30-1), Dominic Thiem (30-1), Nick Kyrgios (30-1), Cilic (40-1), Wawrinka (40-1) and Karen Khachanov (40-1). Before you make any 2019 U.S. Open picks or tennis predictions, see what renowned tennis handicapper Sean Calvert has to say.

Calvert is red-hot this year. In March, he took down a huge score on Dominic Thiem winning Indian Wells at 80-1 and then he called Adrian Mannarino's Libema Open title at 25-1. At Wimbledon last month, Calvert told his followers to grab 3-1 odds on Djokovic facing Federer in the final, adding Djokovic would win it all. The result: Djokovic and Federer cruised into the finals, with Djokovic winning the 4 hour, 57-minute final for his fifth Wimbledon crown. Anyone who followed Calvert's advice was handsomely rewarded.

Moreover, Calvert absolutely owns the U.S. Open. Since 2013, $100 players following his U.S. Open picks are up nearly $7,200.

For the U.S. Open 2019, we can tell you Calvert wants no part of 22-year-old German Alexander Zverev, even though he's one of the favorites to win it all. Zverev is just 30-17 this year and hasn't made it past the semifinals in any tournament since winning the Geneva Open in May. And that tournament was on clay, not the hard courts of the U.S. Open.

Zverev has also never made it past the third round of the U.S. Open. In his last major, Wimbledon, he was sent packing in the first round. "I don't expect Zverev to make it past the first couple of rounds unless he gets a really favorable draw," Calvert told SportsLine. "His level has dipped massively this year to the point where he's barely top-100 level right now, and that's being generous."

