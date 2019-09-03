2019 U.S. Open odds, predictions: Tennis expert reveals picks for Nadal vs. Schwartzman, Monfils vs. Berrettini

No. 2-seeded Rafael Nadal makes his ninth U.S. Open quarterfinal appearance Wednesday when he plays No. 20 Diego Schwartzman on Wednesday. Nadal, who has won three U.S. Open titles, seemingly remains on a collision course with No. 3 Roger Federer in the 2019 U.S. Open bracket following the shocking injury-related retirement by top-seeded Novak Djokovic. Nadal and Federer, who have never met at the U.S. Open, could meet in Sunday's final. In Wednesday's early quarterfinal in the U.S. Open 2019, France's Gael Monfils plays Italy's Matteo Berrettini. Nadal has beaten Schwartzman in all seven previous matchups, so it's not surprising bookmakers list the Spaniard as a -1700 favorite (risk $1,700 to win $100) in the latest Nadal vs. Schwartzman odds, with the Argentinian getting +1140 (risk $100 to win $1,140) as the underdog. But there are plenty of Nadal vs. Schwartzman picks you can make, including how many sets the match lasts and whether Nadal covers a 7.5-game spread. So before you make any 2019 U.S. Open picks or tennis predictions for the quarterfinals, see what renowned tennis handicapper Sean Calvert has to say.

Calvert is red-hot this year. In March, he took down a huge score on Dominic Thiem winning Indian Wells at 80-1 and then he called Adrian Mannarino's Libema Open title at 25-1. At Wimbledon in July, Calvert told his followers to grab 3-1 odds on Novak Djokovic facing Federer in the final, adding that Djokovic would win it all. The result: Djokovic and Federer cruised into the finals, with Djokovic winning the 4 hour, 57-minute final for his fifth Wimbledon crown. Anyone who followed Calvert's advice was handsomely rewarded.

Since 2013, $100 players following his U.S. Open picks are up nearly $7,200.

Calvert knows Monfils has won 16 of his last 19 matches against big servers like Berrettini. At the same time, Monfils has dropped six of the eight Grand Slam quarterfinals he's reached. Berrettini also has struggled in several high-profile matches.

"Berrettini froze horribly on the big stage when he faced Roger Federer at Wimbledon," Calvert told SportsLine. "So I have a question mark about his nerve on this Arthur Ashe Stadium stage in a major quarterfinal."

