2019 U.S. Open odds, predictions: Top tennis expert makes picks for Nadal vs. Berrettini, Medvedev vs. Dimitrov

Rafael Nadal tries to move one step closer to his 19th Grand Slam singles title when he plays Italian Matteo Berrettini in the 2019 U.S. Open semifinals on Friday. The match begins at 6 p.m. ET from the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, N.Y. Nadal and Berrettini have never played before. Berrettini is 10 years younger than the 33-year-old Nadal, and he's just the second Italian ever to reach the U.S. Open semifinals. With Berrettini's vicious forehand, the youngster could give Nadal fits. The Italian has won 78 percent of his first-serve points at the 2019 U.S. Open, right behind Nadal's 79 percent rate. Still, sportsbooks peg Nadal as a -1700 favorite (risk $1,700 to win $100) in the latest Nadal vs. Berrettini odds, with Berrettini getting +1080 as the underdog. You can also make Nadal vs. Berrettini picks on how many sets the match lasts, whether it goes over or under 30.5 games, and whether Nadal will cover an 8.5-game spread. In the first semifinal at 4 p.m. ET, No. 5 Daniil Medvedev faces unseeded Grigor Dimitrov. Before you make any 2019 U.S. Open picks or tennis predictions for the semifinals, you'll want to see what elite handicapper Sean Calvert is saying.

Calvert is red-hot this year. In March, he took down a huge score on Dominic Thiem winning Indian Wells at 80-1 and then he called Adrian Mannarino's Libema Open title at 25-1. At Wimbledon in July, Calvert told his followers to grab 3-1 odds on Novak Djokovic facing Federer in the final, adding that Djokovic would win it all. The result: Djokovic and Federer cruised into the finals, with Djokovic winning the 4 hour, 57-minute final for his fifth Wimbledon crown. Anyone who followed Calvert's advice was handsomely rewarded.

Moreover, Calvert owns the U.S. Open. Since 2013, $100 players following his U.S. Open picks are up nearly $7,200. Now, Calvert has locked in his 2019 U.S. Open predictions for Nadal vs. Berrettini and Medvedev vs. Dimitrovi, including a pick that pays more than 3-1. He's only sharing them at SportsLine.

Calvert knows Medvedev, a -178 favorite over Dimitrov, should have dropped the first set of his quarterfinal to Stan Wawrinka. "But Stan's brain unfortunately went AWOL at the wrong time and he was unable to get back on track," Calvert told SportsLine. "Medvedev was a deserving winner in the end, somehow summoning up most of his excellent defensive abilities."

"Dimitrov played pretty well against an off-color Alex De Minaur and was decent against a hobbled Roger Federer, so maybe this is his tournament, as he may now face another physically impaired opponent in Medvedev. The Russian has played an insane amount of tennis in the last month or so, and against Wawrinka he was ready to retire after his heavily taped-up body almost gave up the ghost."

"I had a big pain in my quadriceps and thought I wasn't going to be able to continue the match in the first set," Medvedev said.

